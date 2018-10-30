Husch Blackwell Names Julie Miceli as Chicago Office Managing Partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell has appointed Julie Miceli as managing partner of its Chicago office. Miceli succeeds partner Don Mizerk, who will continue to practice as part of the firm's Chicago-based patent litigation team. Miceli's appointment is effective November 1.

"We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Julie as office managing partner," said Husch Blackwell Chief Executive Paul Eberle. "She is an incredibly capable lawyer and has built a strong reputation in her field, as well as in the Chicago legal market."

Prior to joining Husch Blackwell, Miceli occupied a management role in the Obama Administration serving as the deputy general counsel for higher education and federal student aid at the U.S. Department of Education. Prior to that, she served as the chief of staff and special counsel to the General Counsel for that agency. Miceli also has substantial in-house experience, serving as associate general counsel with a private research university in the greater Chicagoland area.

Since her arrival at the firm in 2016, Miceli has co-led several of the firm's representations of higher education institutions undergoing high-profile Title IX reviews or investigations.

Miceli was recognized in 2017 and 2018 by Crain's Custom Media as one of the most notable women lawyers in Chicago.

Miceli will continue to represent clients as a member of the firm's higher education practice group, while serving as Office Managing Partner. "I look forward to helping the firm continue to serve our clients in the Chicago area, and expand our innovative offerings to new clients," Miceli said. "Chicago's legal market is very competitive and we know clients are looking for strength, experience and depth, with a return on their legal services investment. I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to showcase our talented bench of legal professionals in the Chicago office and the value our firm offers across all of our offices."

# # #

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in 18 cities across the United States. The firm represent clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Steve Renau Husch Blackwell 816-983-8783 steve.renau@huschblackwell.com