Tom Weston, SVP and CFO of ECS Federal, LLC, Joins HJF's Council of Directors

Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 29, 2018, Bethesda, MD - The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is pleased to announce Thomas W. Weston, Jr., CPA, as the newest member of its Council of Directors. Weston brings more than 30 years of experience as a financial executive to the HJF Council of Directors.

As Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of ECS Federal, LLC, based in Fairfax, Virginia, Weston leads the key accounting and finance initiatives of the approximately $600 million company. He also plays a vital role in driving strategic direction through a focused mergers & acquisitions program. In 2017, Weston led ECS's successful adoption of a new $200 million credit facility as part of a significant corporate acquisition and, in 2018, led the sale of ECS to a large publicly held company.

"We welcome Tom and his expertise in strategic financial planning to our Council of Directors," said HJF President and CEO Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D. "With HJF's business closely tied to the Federal Government, we value his record of accomplishments in this field. We look forward to his guidance as one of our Directors, assisting us in fulfilling our mission of advancing military medicine with irreproachable financial accountability."

"Joining the HJF Council of Directors allows me to support HJF's important mission by offering insight gained through working with the federal government and leading high growth companies through successful transformation," explains Weston. "I am eager to engage with the talented HJF team."

Prior to his work at ECS, Weston was executive vice president, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary for Acentia, LLC, a company focused largely in healthcare IT services in the federal industry. He also served on the Acentia Board of Directors.

About HJF

HJF is a global, not-for-profit organization created to accelerate progress in military medicine. Our scientific, administrative and program management services empower investigators and clinicians to find answers and drive change. Authorized by Congress to realize this goal, HJF acts as the connective tissue between the military medical community, its federal and private partners, and millions of American service families, veterans and civilians. Visit us at www.hjf.org.

Contact: Hilary Longo, Vice President, Communications, hlongo@hjf.org, 240-694-2272

