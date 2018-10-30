iLendingDIRECT Awarded Prestigious BBB Torch Award for Ethics Excellence

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Better Business Bureau® (BBB) serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado named iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinancing, a recipient of the 2018 Torch Awards. The Torch Awards, the BBB's annual celebration of outstanding ethical business practices, is the most prestigious honor the BBB can present to a company. iLendingDIRECT was honored in the ‘Large Business' category during the awards ceremony on Thursday, October 18 at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale.

"At iLendingDIRECT, our mission is to protect and empower through education, innovation and smart financial solutions. To uphold this commitment to our customers, our partners and our employees, we live our core values - integrity, freedom, family, respect and being 100% all in - at every level of our organization," shared Nancy Fitzgerald, President and CEO. In addition to the company's core values, their official Codes of Conduct and Compliance detail the strict policies and procedures the company conducts itself under daily. The independent Torch Awards committee reviewed these documents and interviewed senior leadership according to multiple rigorous criteria when evaluating iLendingDIRECT for this honor.

The BBB is a nonprofit organization with the mission of advancing marketplace trust. For iLendingDIRECT, the BBB is an essential partner for building customer trust and validating that the company is sincere in working to improve customers' financial health. "We help people save money by refinancing their auto loans, which requires customers entrusting us with their personal and financial information. Our BBB A+ rating and nearly 5-star average customer review score is key to earning the business of our customers," explained Nicholas Goraczkowski, Senior Vice President of Sales. Continued Goraczkowski, "That business from our customers is integral to helping our lender partners grow their business. At the end of the day, our entire business model is built on trust, so acting with integrity is in our DNA."

iLendingDIRECT is a national finance and insurance marketing firm that focuses on auto refinancing for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and RVs. The company partners with more than 25 banks, credit unions and financial intuitions, helping them to diversify their portfolios with more auto loans and acquire more loyal members. In addition to winning a 2018 BBB Torch Award, iLendingDIRECT ranked on the 2016 INC 500 and was named one of the Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2016-2018.

