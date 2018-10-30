Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) and Encourages ABC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC).



On October 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the company will pay $625 million to resolve civil fraud charges over related conduct, bringing AmerisourceBergen's total payments to $885 million over its repackaging and distribution of pre-filled syringes that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

