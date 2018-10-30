Synthesio Acquired By Ipsos, Reinforcing Social Media Intelligence Capabilities

Enhancing customers' understanding of online conversations and enabling the transformation of social data into strategic business insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio, the company behind the leading global Social Media Intelligence Suite, is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by Ipsos. Founded in 1975, Ipsos is the market research and opinion leader, headquartered in Paris, with over 16,000 employees and a presence in 89 countries.

"We are very excited to join the Ipsos family and write the next chapters of the Synthesio story," said Loic Moisand, CEO & Co-Founder of Synthesio. "Our focus on innovative technology including Artificial Intelligence, to detect consumer insights from billions of online conversations coupled with Ipsos' decades of market research & consulting experience, will give our joint customers a single path for building and advancing their social intelligence programs. This acquisition will lead customers to more actionable and real-time social insights, fused with AI, and give them a stronger competitive advantage in the market."

Used by hundreds of global enterprises, Synthesio's Social Listening Platform was recently named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms , Q3 2018 report. The report notes the company vision saying that "Synthesio anticipates a convergence among marketing, communication, and customer experience disciplines." This comment is based on Synthesio's product roadmap, which is focused on providing a wide array of solutions to many business units across an enterprise. Upcoming product releases are focused on fast and powerful dashboard setup, influencer marketing, trend analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

"The acquisition of Synthesio is part of the Total Understanding Project and its targeted acquisition objectives," commented Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman & CEO. "It will reinforce Ipsos' technologies and know-how in social listening and the monitoring of the data that comes with it. We are happy to welcome Synthesio's leadership team onboard. By combining our strengths, we will grant our clients access to a wider range of data, actionable insights and a deeper understanding of customers."

Beyond product innovation, Synthesio plans to grow its international presence and services beyond its existing five offices. Synthesio will be a standalone business unit at Ipsos, maintaining the name and brand. Loic Moisand, and the Synthesio leadership team, will continue to drive the company on this exciting new stage of investment and growth.

For more details, please go to synthesio.com/ipsos .

