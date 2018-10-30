Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Encourages AMPE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE).



On August 25, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampion; (3) consequently, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

