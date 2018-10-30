Herbal industry leaders to meet at 7th annual AHPA Botanical Congress

Las Vegas Nevada, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Herbal Product Association's (AHPA's) 7th Annual Botanical Congress features insights from more than 25 herbal industry experts who will discuss a host of issues from legal and regulatory issues to sustainability and cannabis. Highlights include:

FDA Update -- Video presentation by Steven Tave, ODS, CFSAN, FDA, followed by analysis from Tony Young, Kleinfeld, Kaplan and Becker LLP

Traditional Chinese Medicine at The Cleveland Clinic-- Keynote address by Galina Roofener, LAc, The Cleveland Clinic

Sustainability and the Ethical Sourcing of Botanicals -- Presentations by Teresa Mulliken, TRAFFIC International, and Josef Brinckmann, Traditional Medicinals, Inc.

Cannabis Breakout Session -- Presenters will discuss a host of issues for companies selling or looking to sell products derived from hemp and marijuana. Presenters include:

Hunter Land , GW Pharmaceutical

, GW Pharmaceutical Josh Hendrix , CV Sciences

, CV Sciences Ben Adams , Phylos Bioscience

, Phylos Bioscience Lex Pelger , Bluebird Botanicals

, Bluebird Botanicals Roger Brauninger , A2LA

, A2LA Dean Cirotta , EAS Consulting Group, LLC

, EAS Consulting Group, LLC Rend Al-Mondhiry , Esq., Amin Talati & Upadhye, LLP

, Esq., Amin Talati & Upadhye, LLP Garrett Graff, Esq., Hoban Law Group

Event Details

Date and time: November 10, 2018 -- 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM

Location: SupplySide West -- Mandalay Bay Convention Center -- Las Vegas

Room: Islander Ballroom I -- Lower Level -- North Convention Center

Cost: $449 (Members) $575 (Non-members)

Agenda: Download Agenda >>

Additional Topics

Presentations on money and the marketplace by William Hood from William Hood & Company, and Diane Ray from Natural Marketing Institute (NMI).

from William Hood & Company, and from Natural Marketing Institute (NMI). An overview of current legal and regulatory challenges for the dietary supplement industry presented by Jonathan Manfre , Esq., from Collins Gann McCloskey & Barry PLLC, and Tony Young , Esq., AHPA General Counsel and Partner at Kleinfeld, Kaplan and Becker LLP.

, Esq., from Collins Gann McCloskey & Barry PLLC, and , Esq., AHPA General Counsel and Partner at Kleinfeld, Kaplan and Becker LLP. A discussion of safety assessment of botanicals throughout the product life cycle featuring Kristy Appelhans, MS, ND, from Herbalife Nutrition, and Daniel Marsman, DVM, Ph.D., from Procter & Gamble.

REGISTER NOW >>



###

The American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) is the national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry. AHPA is comprised of more than 350 member companies, consisting primarily of domestic and foreign companies doing business as growers, processors, manufacturers and marketers of herbs and herbal products as foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and non-prescription drugs, and also including companies that provide expert services to the herbal trade. www.ahpa.org

Attachment

Haley Chitty American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) 3015881171 ext. 104 communications@ahpa.org