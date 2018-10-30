Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Fluor Corporation (FLR) and Encourages FLR Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).



On May 25, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (2) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (3) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (4) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (5) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

