Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) and Encourages LOGM Investors to Contact the Firm

On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn announced the completion of its merger with GetGo, Inc., a subsidiary of Citrix Systems, Inc. consisting of Citrix's GoTo service offerings. On July 26, 2018, post-market, LogMeIn held an earnings call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. During the earnings call, LogMeIn's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer stated that the Company had implemented strategies that negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services, including its GoTo services acquired as a result of the GetGo merger.

On this news, LogMeIn's stock price fell over 25%, closing at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

