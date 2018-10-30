NanoString Highlights Advances in Product Pipeline and Application Development at the 2018 Association of Molecular Pathology Conference

Demonstrates Potential of Hyb & Seq NGS Platform for Infectious Disease Applications



SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today highlighted advances in product development that will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology conference in San Antonio, Texas, October 31st - November 3rd.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our three molecular profiling platforms – nCounter®, GeoMx™ DSP, and Hyb & Seq™ NGS," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "In particular, multiple presentations highlight how the simple workflow and rapid turnaround time of Hyb & Seq technology could open up new clinical applications for Next-Generation Sequencing in the field of infectious disease, where the ability to rapidly and accurately identify pathogens across biological kingdoms and perform Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) would address major unmet needs."

Introducing Hyb & Seq™ NGS Platform for Infectious Disease Applications

Corporate Workshop: Rapid Pathogen Identification and Phenotypic Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) Using Hyb & Seq™ Technology

Roby P. Bhattacharyya, MD, Ph.D., Assistant in Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Massachusetts

General Hospital and Joseph M. Beechem, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research and Development, NanoString Technologies

Wednesday, October 31, 9:00 – 9:50 AM CT, Room 304AB

Scientific Session: A Quantitative, Multiplexed RNA Detection Platform for Rapid Pathogen Identification and Phenotypic Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) using NanoString Technology

Roby P. Bhattacharyya, MD, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital

Friday, November 2, 11:15 – 11:30 AM CT, Infectious Disease Platform Presentations

Poster: Rapid and Accurate Cross-Kingdom Human Pathogen Identification and Detection using Hyb & Seq™ Technology

Christopher E. Mason, Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine

Saturday, November 3, 9:45 – 10:45 AM CT, Poster #ID051

Advances in Digital Spatial Profiling with GeoMx™

Corporate Workshop: High-plex digital spatial profiling enables characterization of complex immune biology in the tumor microenvironment of mesothelioma

Bernard A. Fox, Ph.D., Harder Family Chair for Cancer Research, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, Robert W. Franz Cancer Center, Providence Portland Medical Center Portland, Oregon

Wednesday, October 31, 11:00 – 11:50 AM CT, Room 304AB

Poster: Characterization of the Tumor Microenvironment using a Novel High-plex Protein Imaging Technology

Douglas Hinerfeld, Poster Number: ST060, Abstract Number: 16195, Category: Solid Tumors

Friday, November 2, 2:30 – 3:30 PM CT

Poster: Validation of antibody panels for high-plex immunohistochemistry applications

Douglas Hinerfeld, Poster Number: ST057, Abstract Number: 16190, Category: Solid Tumors

Saturday, November 3, 9:45 – 10:45 AM CT

nCounter® Analysis System

Corporate Workshop: Tackling the Challenge of Translational Gene Signature Development

Harvey Pass, MD Chief, Thoracic Oncology NYU Cancer Center and Jean Wang, MD, PhD, FRCPC, Clinician Scientist and Staff Hematologist, DMOH, UHN Affiliate Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto

Wednesday October 31, 10:00 – 10:50 AM CT, Room: 304AB

You can visit NanoString Technologies at booth #888 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 1-3, 2018.

