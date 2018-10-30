G1 Therapeutics to Provide Third Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update on November 7, 2018

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 6188644. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's website: www.g1therapeutics.com .

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs, trilaciclib , lerociclib and G1T48 , that are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.