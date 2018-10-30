SMTC Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on Nov. 6, 2018

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that it will report results for its third quarter 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.



Following the issuance of the company's financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the company's conference call which will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 by accessing the Investor Relations' section of SMTC's web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://ir.smtc.com/ir-calendar or dialing 1-877-317-6789 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-317-6789 (for participants outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the SMTC Corporation's Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call.

A replay webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations' section of SMTC's web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page .

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation, founded in 1985, is a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including PCBA production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC manufacturing facilities span a broad footprint in the United States, China and Mexico. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. SMTC offers fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies primarily within industrial, networking and computing, power and energy and medical market segments. SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

Investor Relations Contact