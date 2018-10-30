Nokia introduces WaveSuite open applications to jump-start optical network digital transformation

WaveSuite is a family of open, focused, business-oriented applications dedicated to modernizing optical networking operations

The suite of applications gives network operators the ability to virtualize and better monetize their optical infrastructure, enabling network-as-a-service business models which can be used to support new channels to market

The solution implements the new MEF Optical Transport Services standards, which enable the delivery of agile and assured layer-1 services, orchestrated within an open environment

30 October 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is introducing new open software applications for optical networks. Nokia's new WaveSuite applications allow network operators to better monetize their networks, speed-up the deployment of services and rapidly optimize the network for maximum performance and capacity.

Over the past several years, service providers have invested in agile, programmable infrastructures in preparation for software-defined networking and the many benefits it promises. SDN control software and open programming interfaces have matured, but their adoption thus far has been limited. What's needed is a new breed of intelligent software applications, driven by real-world use cases, to fulfill the promise of these investments to deliver lower costs and an enhanced customer experience.

WaveSuite software provides focused, lightweight tools driven by a business-optimized user experience. The suite of modular applications gives service providers, wholesalers, and large enterprises the ability to virtualize their optical networking infrastructure, enabling network-as-a-service business models which can be used to support new channels to market. Hierarchical service tools greatly improve the speed and ease by which network capacity is transformed into retail services, even through multiple layers of resale. Additional tools enhance operations by automating the commissioning of service endpoints at customer premises, resulting in quicker time to market and lower costs. WaveSuite also provides tools to analyze and act upon real-time network telemetry to extract more capacity from the network and improve its performance.

Nokia's WaveSuite applications are organized into three categories:

WaveSuite Service Enablement applications virtualize and monetize the network infrastructure by improving customer reach with innovative service fulfillment and assurance models. The applications create a more consumable network supporting more customers and new channels to market, without a large investment in complex back-office systems. The applications leverage novel business-aware hierarchical service models, dramatically reducing the time it takes to turn capacity into revenue-generating services.

WaveSuite Node Automation applications leverage the power and ubiquity of mobile devices to empower the service deployment workforce. By automating provisioning and record-keeping, the applications streamline equipment deployment, service activation and troubleshooting, leading to faster time to revenue and lower costs.

WaveSuite Network Insight applications enhance business, operational, and infrastructure decision-making by harnessing the power of real-time network intelligence. The applications employ trending, analysis, and prediction to quickly and intuitively guide network operators through optimization decisions which can improve performance and increase capacity.

WaveSuite complements Nokia's Network Services Platform carrier SDN solution and its FlowOne OSS by providing enhanced services orchestration and operational tools for the optical networking domain. Support for open northbound and southbound interfaces ensure its functionality in multi-vendor environments.

Mike Lott, head of innovation at Chorus, said: "We're excited by the Nokia WaveSuite open applications rollout, and are looking forward to leveraging initiatives such as the Nokia WaveSuite Service Enablement assurance applications to put more network control in the hands of our customers, while also minimizing our investment in upgrading back office systems. We also look forward to further exploring the Service Enablement virtual network hierarchical capabilities to initiate new revenue streams and further operational efficiencies."

Tim Doiron, principal analyst - Intelligent Networking at ACG Research, said: "Nokia is transforming the way transport services are consumed and monitored. Nokia's hierarchical, multi-tenant business logic and application software are right on point to radically reduce service delivery times, strengthen distribution channel partnerships and enable enterprise customers to easily consume and monitor transport services on demand."

Sam Bucci, head of optical networks for Nokia, said: "As part of Nokia's already rich portfolio of network software, WaveSuite applications provide the tools optical network operators need to accelerate their business transformation. These innovations are the result of years of working closely with our customers to address all aspects of optical networking with open applications enhancing not just operations, but opening up new services and business models. We look forward to our continued work with our customers around the globe on their journey to becoming digital service providers."

