ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert E. Hoffman as Independent Director

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497)), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, announced today the appointment of Robert E. Hoffman as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Mr. Hoffman has more than 20 years of experience in leading and managing global biotechnology companies, and working with a number of public, late-stage oncology companies.



In planned board changes following ASLAN's listing on NASDAQ earlier this year, Professor Lai Mei-Shu and Dr. Jerome Shen, who served as Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively, will step down from ASLAN's Board of Directors concurrently.

Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals said: "We are delighted to welcome Robert to ASLAN's Board of Directors. The depth of his expertise in financial and operational leadership in US-listed biotech companies will be a great asset to ASLAN as we focus on the late-stage development of our clinical programs. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Professor Lai Mei-Shu and Dr Jerome Shen for their contributions to the growth of the company in the past years. We have benefited immensely from their guidance and insights."

Robert E. Hoffman is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance of Heron Therapeutics, a NASDAQ-listed biotechnology company. Mr. Hoffman has previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Innovus Pharmaceuticals and was Chief Financial Officer of AnaptysBio. He was part of the founding management team of Arena Pharmaceuticals in 1997 until his departure in 2015 most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Robert received his BBA from St. Bonaventure University, and is licensed as a CPA (inactive) in the state of California.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6340 7287

Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com Robert Uhl

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 858 356 5932

Email: robert.uhl@westwicke.com

