Nicox Postpones NASDAQ Listing Due to Market Volatility

October 30, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that due to the extreme volatility of the financial markets, it has decided to postpone its dual listing on Nasdaq, concluding that it would not be in the interest of their existing shareholders at this time. The purpose of a Nasdaq listing is to allow the extensive U.S. healthcare and biotech investor community better access to Nicox's stock, and to gain equity research coverage by U.S. specialist analysts.
|About Nicox
| Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and on novel and proprietary formulations of well-established molecules that have previously been used in other indications and therapeutic areas. These include future generation stand-alone NO donors in formulation development and testing and other exploratory novel NO-donating compounds targeting ophthalmic conditions including glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA(TM) (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017 as well as ZERVIATE(TM) (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com
|Analyst coverage
| Bryan, Garnier & Co Hugo Solvet Paris, France
Invest Securities Martial Descoutures Paris, France
Gilbert Dupont Jamina El-Bougrini Paris, France
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
|Upcoming financial and business conferences
November 22-23 Bryan, Garnier 6th Annual Healthcare Conference Paris, France
November 22-23 Actionaria Paris, France
November 27-29 Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference New York, U.S.
|Contacts
| Nicox
Gavin Spencer,
Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
| Investors & media
United States
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Monique Kosse
T +1 212-915-3820
M +1 646-258-5791
monique@lifesciadvisors.com
| Investors & media
Europe
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Hans Herklots
T +41 79 598 7149
hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com
| Media
France
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
T +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
nicox@newcap.eu
| Media
Italy
Argon Healthcare International
Pietro Pierangeli
pietro.pierangeli@argonhealthcare.com
Chiara Tettamanti
chiara.tettamanti@argonhealthcare.com
T +39 02 4951.8300
|Disclaimer
| The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 4th chapter of the 'Document de référence, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2017' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 19, 2018 which is available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).
| Nicox S.A.
Drakkar 2
Bât D, 2405 route des Dolines
CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis
06560 Valbonne, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
F +33 (0)4 97 24 53 99
