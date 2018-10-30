Verona Pharma to Announce Interim Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and Provide Clinical Development Update

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) ("Verona Pharma"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time) on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 to discuss the nine months financial results and provide a clinical development update.

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 8100157 and dialing the following numbers:

800-289-0571 or 929-477-0324 for callers in the United States

0800 358 6377 or 44 (0)330 336 9126 for callers in the United Kingdom

0800 589 4609 or 49 (0)69 2222 25577 for calls in Germany

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the "Investors" page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the "Events and presentations" link.

A webcast replay of the conference call (audio) will be available for 30 days on the "Investors" page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma plc and RPL554

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In previous clinical trials, RPL554 has been observed to result in bronchodilator effects when used alone or as an add-on treatment to other COPD bronchodilators. It has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators, such as tiotropium (Spiriva®), compared with such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. RPL554 improved FEV 1 over four weeks in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD when compared to placebo and improved COPD symptoms and Quality of Life in a Phase 2b multicenter European study performed in 403 patients. In addition, RPL554 has shown anti-inflammatory effects in a standard challenge study with COPD-like inflammation in human subjects. RPL554 has been well tolerated in these studies and has a favorable safety and tolerability profile, having been administered to more than 730 subjects in 12 clinical trials. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of COPD, cystic fibrosis ("CF"), and potentially asthma.

For further information, please contact: