Tribune Publishing to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 7, 2018

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after the market closes.

The announcement will be followed by a conference call to discuss the company's business and financial results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time). The conference call may be accessed via Tribune Publishing's Investor Relations website at investor.tribpub.com or by dialing 844.494.0195 (508.637.5599 for international callers) and entering conference ID 2684945. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for one year on the Tribune Publishing website. To access the replay via telephone, available until November 14, 2018, dial 855.859.2056 (404.537.3406 for international callers), conference ID 2684945.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates newsrooms in nine markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia's Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Our legacy of brands has earned a combined 60 Pulitzer Prizes and is committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. Tribune Publishing also operates the Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of BestReviews.

Tribune Publishing also operates the Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of BestReviews.

