REVA to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVA Medical, Inc. (ASX: RVA) ("REVA" or the "Company") has scheduled a conference call to review its third quarter 2018 financial results and provide a business update.



The call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. US PST on Monday, November 5, 2018 (which is 9:00 a.m. AEDT on Tuesday, 6 November 2018) and may be accessed within the United States and Canada by dialing 1-877-312-5413 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers in Australia may access the call by dialing 1800 005 989. The conference ID is 2589856 for all locations.

If you reside outside of the United States, Australia, or Canada, or if you prefer to access the call through our website, please visit "Events and Presentations" under the "Investors" section of our website at www.revamedical.com , and click on the "listen to webcast" link. A live webcast and transcript of the call will also be available on our website.

About REVA Medical

REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The Company's lead products are the Fantom and Fantom Encore bioresorbable vascular scaffolds for the treatment of coronary artery disease. REVA is currently selling Fantom in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and Turkey. REVA is based in San Diego, California, and employs more than 50 people in the U.S. and Europe.