HC2 Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 after the market closes.



The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Philip Falcone, the Company's Chairman, President and CEO, Michael J. Sena, Chief Financial Officer and Andrew G. Backman, Managing Director of Investor Relations and Public Relations.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through HC2's website, www.hc2.com in the "Investor Relations" section. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the HC2 website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Conference Replay*

*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call through December 7, 2018.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across eight reportable segments, including Construction, Marine Services, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiaries include DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services, and Global Marine Systems Limited, a leading provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

