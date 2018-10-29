CTD Holdings Announces Filing of Patent Application for Use of Hydroxypropyl Beta Cyclodextrins in the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, announced today that it has filed a patent application titled "Methods for Treating Alzheimer's Disease."



"This patent application evidences CTD's commitment to expanding our clinical program for Trappsol® Cyclo™ for diseases with unmet medical needs," said N. Scott Fine, CTD's Chairman and CEO. Mr. Fine added that "this patent application is directed to using hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrins, including CTD's Trappsol® Cyclo™, for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, a devastating illness for patients and their families and a growing public health burden in the United States and globally."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there were 5 million people in the U.S. with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia in 2014. CDC estimates this number will grow to 13.9 million by 2060.

The patent application covers dosing regimens and routes of administration. The patent application lists co-inventors Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Jeffrey L. Tate, PhD, and N. Scott Fine of CTD Holdings.

Hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrins have been shown in animal models and cell culture to reduce the formation of amyloid beta, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's Disease.

"With few treatment options available to ameliorate symptoms or slow progression of Alzheimer's Disease, we look forward to working with clinical partners to explore the potential of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for this indication," said Dr. Hrynkow, CTD's Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs.

CTD currently collaborates with the Kerwin Research Center to provide Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously to a single patient with late-onset Alzheimer's Disease on an Expanded Access basis (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT 03624842 ).

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

