SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO USAT MCHP CHGG JT ADNT TRVN CWH DY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about CHGG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Get additional information about JT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Get additional information about ADNT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about CWH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com