Strad 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2018 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 8th, 2018, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, November 9th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. (MT) to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Date: Friday, November 9th, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in: 1-844-388-0561

Conf. ID: 5992769

Webcast: https://www.stradenergy.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 5992769. The replay will expire on November 16th, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT STRAD

Strad specializes in industrial matting and equipment rentals for projects of any size, from a network of branches across Canada and the United States. Strad aims to exceed customer expectations in many industrial sectors, including Oil & Gas, Pipeline, Power Transmission, and Mining.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

StradEnergy.com



For more information, please contact: Andy Pernal President & Chief Executive Officer (403) 775-9202 Email: apernal@stradenergy.com Michael Donovan Chief Financial Officer (403) 775-9221 Email: mdonovan@stradenergy.com