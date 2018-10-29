Market Overview

Strad 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call Details

Globe Newswire  
October 29, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2018 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 8th, 2018, after market close.  A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, November 9th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. (MT) to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Date:         Friday, November 9th, 2018
Time:         8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET)
Dial-in:      1-844-388-0561
Conf. ID:    5992769
Webcast:   https://www.stradenergy.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and enter Conf. ID 5992769.  The replay will expire on November 16th, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT STRAD
Strad specializes in industrial matting and equipment rentals for projects of any size, from a network of branches across Canada and the United States. Strad aims to exceed customer expectations in many industrial sectors, including Oil & Gas, Pipeline, Power Transmission, and Mining.   

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.  Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

StradEnergy.com

For more information, please contact:

Andy Pernal
President & Chief Executive Officer
(403) 775-9202
Email: apernal@stradenergy.com

Michael Donovan
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 775-9221
Email: mdonovan@stradenergy.com

Strad_Logo_No_Tagline_RGB_Black_Orange_Icon.jpg

