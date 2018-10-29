The Movie Studio Inc (OTC PINK: MVES) To Exhibit At The 2018 American Film Market (AFM) The Worlds Largest Motion Picture Business Event From October 31 To November 7, 2018

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) proudly announces that it will be exhibiting at the 2018 American Film Market in association with Cinema Arts Entertainment. The Company intends to present and solicit release of The Movie Studio's catalog of feature films for worldwide distribution and licensing.



The Movie Studio will be occupying Premier Suite 832# at The American Film Market with Cinema Arts/Artedis and will meet with domestic and international film distributors, buyers and sellers. The Movie Studio intends to secure additional distribution agreements, licensing of current motion picture titles, pre-sales and negative pick-up arrangements as well as the acquisition of additional film libraries and assets for its launch of the Company's Video on Demand (VOD) and Over the Top (OTT) digital media distribution platform.

More information about The Movie Studio is available at https://themoviestudio.com/

About The American Film Market

The American Film Market is the world's largest motion picture business event. Over 7,000 industry leaders converge in Santa Monica, California for eight days of deal-making, screenings, conferences, networking and parties. Participants come from more than 80 countries and include acquisition and development executives, agents, attorneys, directors, distributors, festival directors, financiers, film commissioners, producers, writers, the world's press and all those who provide services to the motion picture industry.

Unlike a film festival, the AFM is a marketplace with over 200,000 square feet of exhibition and office space where production and distribution deals are closed. More than US$1 billion in deals will be sealed on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production (negative pick-up).

Participants may view more than 500 screenings of 300+ films, the majority world or U.S. premieres. Titles range from big budget blockbusters that will be released by the major studios to lower budget art and genre films recognized at international film festivals.

With 7,000 attendees, 500 screenings, 400 exhibiting distributors, and the industry's largest Conference series, AFM is the pivotal destination for independent filmmakers and business people from all over the world.

Past notable exhibitors and attendees include representatives from major film studios, television, and distribution companies such as:

Comcast Corporation (Cable – XFINITY; NBC Universal – NBC, Telemundo, Universal Pictures, Universal Parks, Television Production and Television Stations)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (Twentieth Century Fox Film, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FOX, Fox News Channel, Fox Sports, National Geographic Channels and STAR)

Viacom Inc. (Paramount Pictures, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, SPIKE, TV Land and VH1)

Walt Disney Company (Disney, ABC, ESPN, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation and (The Hunger Games, Twilight, Divergent, Mad Men, Weeds, Nashville and Orange is the New Black)

Netflix, Inc. (Internet television network)

Amazon.com, Inc (Consumer goods and Internet television network)

More information about The American Film Market is available at: https://americanfilmmarket.com/

The Movie Studio's Prior Participation

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties. In recent years The Movie Studio's participation at the AFM, Cannes, NAPTE and other film markets and festivals has cumulated in multiple domestic, international, and Video on Demand (VOD) distribution, licensing, pre-sales and negative pick-up agreements.

07/12/2018 - The Movie Studio Inc. Latest Release "Dancing on the Edge" Scheduled for Release on Amazon Prime and Completes Initial Content Ingestion With Vu-Me App

11/08/2017 - The Movie Studio Inc. Produced "Bad Actress" the Movie Comedy Starring EXCELINA, Michael Gibb and Lillie Nichole McCloud Releases On Amazon Prime

10/17/2017 - The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) Releases Original Film Suspense Thriller "EXPOSURE" Starring Corey Feldman on Amazon Prime Prior to Halloween

06/12/2017 - The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) Announces Agreement To Distribute Film "EXPOSURE" To The Territory Of France

06/07/2017 - New Film "BAD ACTRESS" To Be Distributed To The Territory Of Italy by The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES)

06/05/2017 - The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC:MVES) To Distribute New Film "BAD ACTRESS" To The Territory Of France

03/30/2017 - The Movie Studio (OTC:MVES) to Release 12 Films to India, the Middle East and Neighboring Territories

02/06/2017 - The Movie Studio, Inc. executes United States and Canadian distribution agreement with All Channel Films

"We are excited our produced and distributed motion picture content is now available in both domestic and international markets, as well as via various Video-on-Demand services. This continues to validate our business model of an independent vertically integrated production and distribution company. Going forward, we intend to disrupt conventional distribution ideologies with a geo-fractured worldwide server based for our owned and licensed content. We are confident that the relationships the Company has nurtured throughout the independent film sector will continue to grow our universal independent content-based platform allowing other producers to aggregate their content under our public company vehicle. This revolutionary model is proving to providing both transparency and big data analytics to all parties." - Gordon Scott Venters President and CEO announced today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a digitally disruptive vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit https://themoviestudio.com/ .

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO

gsv@themoviestudio.com

954-332-6600

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.