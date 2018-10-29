eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Attend the 2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference. The conference is being held November 6-8, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on November 7th and is scheduled to present as follows:

2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel (455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/stph30/expi/

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stephens representative.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its virtual campus environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America operating in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eXpRealty.com .

