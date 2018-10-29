Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Day on Thursday, December 6, 2018

HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced it will host a Research & Development (R&D) Day to discuss its pipeline of product candidates on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in New York.



The Spring Bank R&D Day will feature presentations by industry Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), Dr. Ira Jacobson, Director of Hepatology at NYU Langone Center, Dr. Adam J. Gehring, Biology Lead at Toronto General Hospital Research Institute (TGHRI), and Dr. Jason Luke, Assistant Professor of Medicine specializing in cancer immunotherapy biomarker and drug development for solid tumors. Spring Bank's management team will also provide an overview of the company's strategic R&D focus and the progress for the development of its pipeline of multiple product candidates.

Dr. Jacobson is the Director of Hepatology at NYU, Langone Medical Center and is a world renowned clinical investigator in drug development for anti-viral agents in liver diseases. He was instrumental as a lead investigator for over 100 HCV clinical trials including interferon treatment and the new DAA therapies, as well multiple studies on nucleotide agents for hepatitis B. Dr. Jacobson has published extensively on HCV and HBV, worked on guideline development and is a globally recognized educator in liver diseases.

Dr. Gehring is Biology Lead for the Toronto Centre for Liver Disease at the Toronto General Hospital and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Toronto. Dr. Gehring specializes in viral hepatitis and immunology where his lab investigates the pathogenesis of chronic hepatitis B virus infection with the goal of exploiting that knowledge to develop novel immunotherapeutic approaches. Dr. Gehring has pioneered the use of liver fine needle aspirates to evaluate intra-hepatic immune responses to HBV. He received his Ph.D. at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and his training included a Postdoctoral Fellowship in the Institute of Hepatology at University College London and a position of Senior Research Fellow, and subsequently Assistant Principal Investigator, at the Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences.

Dr. Luke is an Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago and a nationally recognized expert in immune-oncology of solid tumors. He has been the lead investigator in multiple clinical trials, including numerous checkpoint antibodies and intra-tumoral STING agonists. Dr. Luke completed his residency at Boston University Medical Center and joint medicine and medical oncology fellowships at Weill Cornell Medical College and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and was a Staff Physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital prior to his appointment at the University of Chicago.

Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link here . If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email .

Details of the R&D day are:

Event details:

Date: Thursday, December 6, 2018

Time: 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Location: New York, NY

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company's lead product candidate, inarigivir soproxil, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). Inarigivir is designed to selectively activate within infected cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-1), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead next-generation STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers.

Contacts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jonathan Freve

Chief Financial Officer

(508) 473-5993

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Ashley R. Robinson

(617) 535-7742

Ashley@lifesciadvisors.com