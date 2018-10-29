Vail, Colorado, Oct. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLIFER SMITH & FRAMPTON'S INMUEBLE TEAM TO ATTEND EXPO NEGOCIOS IMMOBILIARIOS IN MEXICO CITY

VAIL, Colo.—October 25, 2018,--More than 350 real estate developers, brokers and businesses will convene in Mexico City, Mexico, for Expo Negocios Immobiliarios, one of the largest real estate business expositions in Latin America.

For the third consecutive year, Latin American specialists Beatriz Martinez and Dana Correia, brokers with Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate's Inmueble team, a division dedicated exclusively to Latin American clients, will be attending and co-sponsoring the expo said Martinez.

"The Expo Negocios Immobiliarios is the biggest real estate conference of the year," "Our Inmueble team is the only brokerage team from Colorado that attends. It's an opportunity to network and share the investment opportunities that are available in the Vail Valley with an eager, interested audience. The real estate market in Vail is seeing a tremendous interest from international clientele--particularly the Latin American market which has been a bedrock of the Vail community throughout our resort's history. It remains so today."

For two days, Nov. 7-8, the Hotel Camino Real Polanco is filled with real estate investors and developers. 350 real estate developments will be exhibited. There are also free workshops and networking events.

This will be Martinez's fourth year in attendance; Correia, who is Slifer Smith and Frampton's top broker for the Latin American market, will be attending for the first time. Dana Correia is one of top brokers for the Vail market in general at Slifer, Smith and Frampton, not only for the Latin America market but overall including the domestic market. The Inmueble team will be in Stand #84 at the expo.

"We're looking forward to meeting new people and sharing the news about our gorgeous valley," Martinez said. "We invite anyone who is attending to stop by our stand to learn more about real estate in Vail."

About Slifer Smith & Frampton

As the #1 real estate company in the Vail Valley & Summit County, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF) has been a pillar of these communities since its beginning in 1962. SSF has more than 150 Brokers, with more than 60 team members supporting them including Support Staff, Licensed Assistants, Branch Brokers, Marketing and Online Media Specialists, Technical Support Staff, and In-House Closing Experts. Through SSF's affiliation with Luxury Portfolio International & Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, they not only have the best reach in the local market, but also a direct link to global networks ensuring maximum exposure. Whether you are looking to buy or sell in the resort and mountain real estate market, visit our experts in one of our 24 Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate offices in the Vail Valley & Summit County. www.VailRealEstate.com

