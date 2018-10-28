The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, HAS, TRVN, GOOG and DY

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital's stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O'Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a "group", pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company's acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants' illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital's stock price; (6) Defendants' illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital's stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about MGT Capital's business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MGTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

According to the complaint, Hasbro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro's relationship with Toys "R" Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro's business, as Toys "R" Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys "R" Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company's efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Get additional information about the HAS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 to October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had not agreed to key elements of the Company's Phase 3 trial for oliceridine (TRV130); (ii) the FDA was unlikely to approve oliceridine (TRV130) based on the Company's Phase 3 trial; and (iii) as a result, Trevena's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TRVN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 to October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google's purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOOG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Class Period: November 20, 2017 to August 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Dycom Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, (ii) Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues; (iii) said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues, and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Dycom's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the DY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

