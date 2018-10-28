The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PZZA, QRTEA, USAT and MCHP

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

During the class period, Papa John's International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the QRTEA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 to September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges USA Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) USA Technologies' treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies' internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the USAT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 to August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges Microchip Technology Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi's financial performance was underperforming Microchip's expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MCHP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.