Ecology and Environment, Inc. Extends Filing Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

LANCASTER, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) (NASDAQ:EEI) has filed an extension with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to release the Company's fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results (quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2018). The release date has not yet been determined.



E & E will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a business update following the release of the year-end results. The Company will issue a press release announcing the date and time of the investor conference call when that information is available.

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.

