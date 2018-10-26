Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. ("Buckeye") (NYSE:BPL) is scheduled to release its 2018 third quarter earnings on November 2, 2018. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call on the 2018 third quarter financial results.



When: November 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: On the internet at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dqwz6nkn or by dialing

877-870-9226 and entering the access code 9187535. Replays: Will be available through December 2, 2018 on the internet at

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dqwz6nkn or by dialing 800-585-8367 and

entering the access code 9187535.



About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates, or owns a significant interest in, a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye's global terminal network, including through its interest in VTTI B.V. ("VTTI"), comprises more than 135 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 178 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Buckeye's global network of marine terminals enables it to facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world's most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye's flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye's Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Through its 50% equity interest in VTTI, Buckeye's global terminal network offers premier storage and marine terminalling services for petroleum product logistics in key international energy hubs. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com.

Contact: Kevin J. Goodwin Vice President and Treasurer irelations@buckeye.com (800) 422-2825



