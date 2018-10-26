RigNet Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) today announced that it will release its third-quarter earnings results after the NASDAQ Exchange closes Thursday, November 8, 2018. This release will be followed by an earnings call for investors, Friday, November 9, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss RigNet's third-quarter 2018 results. The call will be hosted by RigNet President and CEO, Steven Pickett.



US and Canadian callers can access the call over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777 or, for international callers, +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties can also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the earnings call by logging onto RigNet's website at www.rig.net in the Investors — Webcasts and Presentation section. A conference-call replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) is a global technology company providing customized communications services, applications, real-time machine learning, and cybersecurity solutions to enhance customer decision-making and business performance. RigNet delivers a digital transformation bundle that accelerates technology adoption and empowers customers to be always connected, always secure, and always learning. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.



For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net . RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

