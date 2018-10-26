CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 18, 2018



NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) (the "Company or "Camping World") from March 8, 2017 through August 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc., you may, no later than December 18, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Camping World Holdings, Inc.

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Camping World disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses;



Camping World's historical financial results had been materially misstated;



Camping World's Gander Mountain Co. stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting Camping World's earnings growth and profit margins; and



Camping World's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as Camping World lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

On February 27, 2018, the Company issued a release revealing that the Company had "recently identified material weaknesses in [its] internal control over financial reporting." The release also revealed that Camping World would need to revise prior reporting periods due to various "errors." The cumulative impact of these misstatements required the Company to restate and reduce its 2016 basic earnings per share from $0.11 per share to $0.08 per share, as the prior reported basic earnings per share had been overstated by more than 37%.

Subsequently, on March 1, 2018, Camping World announced that it would be unable to timely file its 2017 Form 10-K due to expected material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On this news, between February 26, 2018 and March 2, 2018, the price of Camping World Class A common stock dropped $4.63 per share, or more than 10%.

On May 8, 2018, Camping World reported disappointing financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, including a decrease in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. In addition, the Company revealed adverse trends in its core RV business indicating that it had lost significant market share to its competitors.

On this news, the price of Camping World Class A stock fell 17%. On May 22, 2018, Camping World announced it had replaced its auditor of 13 years, causing the price of the stock to decline another 10%.

On August 7, 2018, Camping World reported disappointing financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, including adjusted EBITDA of only $140.2 million for the quarter, 9% below its previous guidance. In addition, the Company revealed that problems in its Gander operations were more extensive than previously disclosed. On this news, the price of Camping World Class A stock fell $3.17 per share, or 14%, to close at $19.04 per share on August 8, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

