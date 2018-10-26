Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 2, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2018.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company's website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7613 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 8190269.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through November 30, 2018. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 9, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 8190269.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine, and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and flexibility, and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.