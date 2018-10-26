Vermillion to Report Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, November 8

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), a bioanalytical-based women's health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 on Thursday, November 8, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, November 8 th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 888-394-8218 International: 323-701-0225 Conference ID: 6438118 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131705 Replays, Available through November 22nd: Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Replay PIN: 6438118

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel high-value diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion, along with its prestigious scientific collaborators, discovers, develops, and delivers innovative diagnostic and technology tools that help women with serious diseases. The company's initial in vitro diagnostic test, OVA1® (MIA), was the first FDA cleared, protein-based In Vitro Diagnostic Multivariate Index Assay, and represented a new class of software-based liquid biopsy in vitro diagnostics. In March 2016, Vermillion received FDA clearance for Overa®, a Multivariate Index Assay 2nd Generation (MIA2G) test with significantly improved specificity and ease of use. Vermillion's tests are intended to characterize and stage disease, and to help guide decisions regarding patient treatment, which may include decisions to refer patients to specialists, to perform additional testing, or to assist in monitoring response to therapy.

