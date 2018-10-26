Gulf Island Fabrication Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the market close on Thursday, November 8, 2018.



The management of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. will hold a conference call on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's results.

The call will be available by webcast which can be accessed on Gulf Island's website at www.gulfisland.com . Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1.800.289.0438 and requesting the "Gulf Island" conference call. A digital replay of the call will be available from a link on the Company's website two hours after the call and ending November 16, 2018.

About Gulf Island:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. We also provide related project management for EPC projects along with installation, hookup, commissioning and repair and maintenance services. In addition, we perform civil, drainage and other work for state and local governments. The Company operates and manages its business through four operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services and EPC, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana

For more information on the Company, please visit Gulf Island Fabrication's website at www.gulfisland.com .

Company Information:

Kirk J. Meche

Chief Executive Officer

713.714-6100

Investor Relations:

Westley S. Stockton

Chief Financial Officer

713.714-6123