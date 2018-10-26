National Swimming Pool Foundation® CEO Tom Lachocki to Retire in 2019

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having served as the CEO of the National Swimming Pool Foundation® (NSPF) since 2003, Thomas Lachocki, Ph.D. has announced his plan to retire in 2019. Under Tom's leadership, NSPF has grown from offering one product, Certified Pool & Spa Operator® Certification, to becoming a market leader, delivering education and promotion to the residential construction, pool service, and commercial pool operation segments via classroom and online learning. In 2018, NSPF and GENESIS training programs reached over 40,000 professionals.

Tom's vision created the World Aquatic Health™ Conference (WAHC), which in 2018 celebrated its 15th year of exploring scientific advances and bringing together the leading thinkers and influencers in aquatics. WAHC attendees gather to keep people and pools safer and encourage more people to benefit from aquatic activity and immersion. The WAHC has also hosted the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC) and NSPF is a founding sponsor for this organization.

As NSPF's and the WAHC's influence have grown, Tom has become a sought-after speaker, advocating to the commercial and residential pool industries the benefits of aquatics, scientific advancement, and reasonable legislation and policies.

To help encourage healthier living, Tom was instrumental in founding the Step Into Swim™ Campaign (SIS), which serves to create swimmers and reduce drowning, increase healthy activity, and build demand for a health-focused aquatic industry. SIS has impacted over 36,000 families to date and is funded by NSPF and industry partners who provide grants for learn-to-swim programs around the country.

"Our impact is a result of an innovative staff and our hundreds of Instructors and faculty, all of whom are passionate about elevating our industry," said Lachocki. He added, "I'm honored to have served beside them. I plan to help with the CEO succession and then take a sabbatical. I encourage the entire NSPF and GENESIS family to continue their efforts as principled leaders."

"We are fortunate for and appreciative of Tom's leadership," commented Rob Butcher, chair of the NSPF board of directors. "Tom brought nearly two decades of organizational stability and growth, and most importantly, respect and goodwill toward NSPF. Our intent is to select a successor CEO in 2019 to support the transition process, and then allow Tom a much-deserved sabbatical."

