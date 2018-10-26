The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, ACHC, ADNT, HTHT and CWH

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 to September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

According to the complaint, AbbVie Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ABBV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Throughout the class period, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia's U.K. operations did not give the Company a "competitive strength" that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company's business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

Get additional information about the ACHC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was "solidly on track" to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient's core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient's core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not "on track" at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Get additional information about the ADNT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 to August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

According to the complaint, Huazhu Group Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the HTHT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

The complaint alleges Camping World Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company's historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company's earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company's core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Get additional information about the CWH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.