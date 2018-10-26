CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MCHP, TGTX and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 - August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

About the lawsuit: Microchip Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsemi's financial performance was underperforming Microchip's expectations; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including positive statements about Microsemi, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

About the lawsuit: TG Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix's active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

