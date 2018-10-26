SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of McKesson Corporation (MCK)

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of McKesson Corporation ("McKesson" or the "Company") (NYSE:MCK). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mck.



The investigation concerns whether McKesson and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2017, McKesson announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. The Company reported an Adjusted Earnings per diluted share of $3.05, down 4% from the same period in the prior year, and further reported lower-than-expected Norther American Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services business unit revenue of $41.7 billion. McKesson informed investors that its disappointing financial results were "a result of the generic pricing actions [McKesson] began to implement late in our second quarter," as McKesson's "prices were ultimately set at a lower level than our initial expectations that were included in our previous guidance." On this news, McKesson's stock price fell $12.55 per share, or roughly 8.3%, to close at $138.55 per share on January 26, 2017.

