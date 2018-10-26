Allied Universal Finalizes Acquisition of U.S. Security Associates

Expands geographic presence and enhances service offering

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company, today finalized its acquisition of U.S. Security Associates (USSA), further building on its position as a leading player in the security services industry. This acquisition includes Andrews International (including its Government Services Division and Consulting and Investigations and International Division) and Staff Pro.

As a result of the acquisition, Allied Universal is now an organization with approximate annual revenues of $7 billion and over 200,000 security professionals. The acquisition also increases Allied Universal's national presence and customer service capabilities and enhances Allied Universal's presence in Canada. It also expands its footprint to Central and Latin America and the United Kingdom. With this acquisition, Allied Universal enters the consulting and investigations business as well as event staffing, enhancing its unparalleled and comprehensive security offerings to its customer base throughout its service areas.

"I look forward to working with the USSA team, which has evolved over the years as a leader in security. Together we will bring unprecedented value to all of our customers with an array of combined offerings and concepts," said Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Universal.

Richard Wyckoff, who previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of USSA, will act as a consultant during the integration process. Transition of U.S. Security Associates' domestic operations is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2019.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company with over 200,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. The enterprise combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients' success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

