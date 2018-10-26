SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of WPP plc (WPP)

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of WPP plc ("WPP" or the "Company") (NYSE:WPP). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wpp.



The investigation concerns whether WPP and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, WPP issued a press release, significantly lowering its full-year profit outlook. The Company advised investors that full-year operating margins would slide 100 basis points to 1.5% on a net sales decline of 1% from 2017. WPP further announced that Paul Richardson, WPP's Group Finance Director since 1996, would retire from the Company. Following this news, WPP's American depositary receipt price fell $12.11 per share, or 17.3%, to close at $57.90 on October 25, 2018.

