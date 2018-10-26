Protect Yourself From A Global Economic Collapse - Gain Insights at The Silver & Gold Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the world in danger of falling into a financial crisis, similar to that of 2008, how can investors protect themselves? Get invaluable insights from the most sought after and respected wealth managers at The Silver and Gold Summit in San Francisco this Sunday October 28th and Monday October 29th.



Silver and Gold Summit gathers industry leaders for a behind the scenes look at how to make money investing in the resource industry.





In a must-catch feature, "Global Economy, US Dollar and Gold", New York Times Bestseller author Marin Katusa will grill leading economic experts Brent Johnson (Santiago Capital), Doug Casey (Casey Research LLC) and Grant Williams (Vulpes Investment Mgmt / Things That Make You Go Hmmm). The panel will highlight the current economic status by analyzing Trump's latest announcements and forecasts on future implications to guide the audience in securing their personal investments during a potential global economic collapse.

In addition, discussions will uncover how the energy trade has changed and will continue to change in the years ahead. Garth Braun (Blackbird Energy), Rick Rule (Sprott US Holdings), and Nick Hodge (Outsider Club) will dig into this controversial topic on Monday, October 29th.

For those looking to cash in on current investment opportunities, over 40 expert resource investors will gather at the conference to share their recommendations. Panels will cover an array of topics including Uranium in America, How to Spot a Market Scam, and Small Cap Cannabis Stocks that are raising international attention.

This weekend's Silver & Gold Summit will also bring together over 70 exhibiting companies across the natural resource industry including precious metals, critical and rare earth metals, base metals and energy resources.

Hosted at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, the Silver & Gold Summit is produced by Cambridge House International Inc. , an undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences. For more information, please visit CambridgeHouse.com/SilverGold or contact info@cambridgehouse.com.

