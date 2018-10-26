Ontario Museum Association Announces 2018 Awards of Excellence Recipients

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 25, 2018, the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) presented the 2018 OMA Awards of Excellence at the Westin Prince Hotel during the OMA Annual Conference. This year's conference, Collaboration for Impact: Not Business as Usual, brings together over 300 museum professionals and stakeholders from across Ontario to learn, explore, network, and celebrate their accomplishments.



The OMA helps support Ontario's museums to achieve their full potential in enriching people's lives and helping build vibrant and engaged communities. The Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for the sector to recognize institutions and individuals who are leading the way in making this vision a reality.

Congratulations to the following OMA Awards of Excellence recipients:

Distinguished Career Rona Rustige, Glanmore National Historic Site Promising Leadership Gracia Dyer Jalea, Toronto Ward Museum Volunteer Service Warren Stauch, Region of Waterloo Museums Programs Halton Region Heritage Services, for Partners in Time

Special Projects Canada Science and Technology Museum for Canada Science and Technology Museum Renewal Publications John Summers, for Creating Exhibits That Engage: A Manual for Museums and Historical Organizations Exhibitions Waterloo Region Museum for Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867 Honourable Mention: Markham Museum for Geared for Growing

For more information on each of the recipients and their achievements, please visit the OMA website, https://members.museumsontario.ca/programs-events/awards-of-excellence .

Quotes :

"This year, we once again celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of museums and museum professionals across Ontario. The Awards of Excellence is our opportunity to recognize those institutions and individuals who exemplify their roles in the museum sector, reminding us of the impact museums have on their communities, and on Ontario as a province."

– Marie G. Lalonde, Executive Director of the Ontario Museum Association



About the Ontario Museum Association:



The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individuals active in Ontario's museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The OMA advocates for the important role of Ontario's museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Each year, millions of visitors to Ontario's 600 community museums experience programs and exhibitions that tell our collective story and contribute to our identity and sense of place.

