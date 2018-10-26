Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") recorded net income of $33.44 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.75 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $26.13 million and $1.47, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, reflecting increases of $7.31 million, or 28%, and $0.28 per share, or 19%, respectively.



For the same nine-month periods, the Company's total revenue increased $12.14 million when comparing the 2018 nine-month period to the 2017 nine-month period. Of the total revenue increase, $9.00 million (or 74%) was provided by increased wealth management fee income. Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "Increased wealth management business and income has been driven by our Strategy. Such fee income provides a more stable and predictable revenue stream than other sources of income."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded net income of $10.72 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to $10.21 million and $0.56 for the same three-month period last year. The 2018 quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions; $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley & Associates, P.C, ("Lassus Wherley") acquisition; and $325,000 loss on sale of securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. These three items reduced net income by $736,000 and reduced earnings per share by $0.04 for the 2018 quarter.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

Year over Year Comparison Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 (1) 2017 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 85.78 $ 82.56 $ 3.22 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 2.05 4.20 (2.15 ) (51 ) Net interest income after provision 83.73 78.36 5.37 7 Wealth management fee income 24.69 15.69 9.00 57 Other income 8.24 8.33 (0.09 ) (1 ) Total other income 32.93 24.02 8.91 37 Operating expenses 72.56 61.36 11.20 18 Pretax income 44.10 41.02 3.08 8 Income tax expense 10.66 (2) 14.89 (4.23 ) (28 ) Net income $ 33.44 $ 26.13 $ 7.31 28 % Diluted EPS $ 1.75 $ 1.47 $ 0.28 19 % Return on average assets annualized 1.04 % 0.86 % 0.18 Return on average equity annualized 10.43 % 9.94 % 0.49





﻿(1)﻿ The September 2018 nine months included results of operations of the Equipment Finance team hired in April 2017, Murphy Capital Management, acquired effective August 1, 2017, Quadrant Capital Management, acquired effective November 1, 2017, and Lassus Wherley acquired effective September 1, 2018. (2) The September 2018 nine months reflected the reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017. The September 2018 nine months included a $458,000 reduction in income taxes, while the September nine months 2017 included a $662,000 reduction in income taxes, both associated with the vesting of restricted stock under ASU 2016-09. Also, the nine months ended September 2018 included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018.





September 2018 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 (1)(2) 2017 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 28.14 $ 29.99 $ (1.85 ) (6 )% Provision for loan and lease losses 0.50 0.40 0.10 25 Net interest income after provision 27.64 29.59 (1.95 ) (7 ) Wealth management fee income 8.20 5.79 2.41 42 Other income 2.78 3.04 (0.26 ) (9 ) Total other income 10.98 8.83 2.15 24 Operating expenses 24.28 21.96 2.32 11 Pretax income 14.34 16.46 (2.12 ) (13 ) Income tax expense 3.62 (3) 6.25 (2.63 ) (42 ) Net income $ 10.72 $ 10.21 $ 0.51 5 % Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ - 0 % Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.02 Return on average equity annualized 9.68 % 11.09 % (1.41 )

(1) The September 2018 quarter included results of operations of Murphy Capital Management, acquired effective August 1, 2017, Quadrant Capital Management, acquired effective November 1, 2017, and Lassus Wherley acquired effective September 1, 2018. (2) The September 2018 quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions; $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley acquisition; and $325,000 loss on sale of securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. These three items reduced net income by $736,000 EPS by $0.04, ROAA by 0.07%, and ROAE by 0.66%, for the 2018 quarter. (3) The September 2018 quarter reflected the reduced federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017. Also, the September 2018 quarter included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018.





September 2018 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 (1)(2) 2018 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 28.14 $ 29.24 $ (1.10 ) (4 )% Provision for loan and lease losses 0.50 0.30 0.20 67 Net interest income after provision 27.64 28.94 (1.30 ) (4 ) Wealth management fee income 8.2 8.13 0.07 1 Other income 2.78 3.61 (0.83 ) (23 ) Total other income 10.98 11.74 (0.76 ) (6 ) Operating expenses 24.28 24.94 (0.66 ) (3 ) Pretax income 14.34 15.74 (1.40 ) (9 ) Income tax expense 3.62 (3) 3.83 (0.21 ) (5 ) Net income $ 10.72 $ 11.91 $ (1.19 ) (10 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ (0.06 ) (10 )% Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 1.11 % (0.12 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.68 % 11.11 % (1.43 )





(1) The September 2018 quarter included results of operations of Lassus Wherley acquired effective September 1, 2018. (2) The September 2018 quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions; $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley acquisition; and $325,000 loss on sale of securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. These three items reduced net income by $736,000 EPS by $0.04, ROAA by 0.07%, and ROAE by 0.66%, for the 2018 September quarter. (3) The September 2018 quarter included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "I am pleased with our results given this challenging environment. Our strategy and business model, which includes a focus on wealth management and fee income, provides a strong base for future performance." Mr. Kennedy went on to say, "We believe that during this challenging period we may have an opportunity to attract additional talent to the Company from larger bank competitors, given our client centric strategy and business model."

Highlights for the quarter included:

Wealth Management remains integral to the strategy and provides a diversified, predictable, and stable source of revenue:



-- As previously announced, effective September 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Lassus Wherley, a registered investment advisor, headquartered in New Providence, NJ, which added approximately $550 million of assets under management and/or administration ("AUM/AUA").



-- At September 30, 2018, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") increased $1.6 billion to $6.4 billion from $4.8 billion at September 30, 2017, reflecting growth of 33%. The Quadrant Capital Management and Lassus Wherley acquisitions accounted for approximately $1.0 billion of the growth.



-- Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $8.20 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $2.41 million, or 42%, from $5.79 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



-- Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 21% of the Company's total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, contributed significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.



-- In addition to wealth income, also contributing to the Company's diversified revenue sources is fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, and gain on sale of SBA loans.





-- As previously announced, effective September 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Lassus Wherley, a registered investment advisor, headquartered in New Providence, NJ, which added approximately $550 million of assets under management and/or administration ("AUM/AUA"). -- At September 30, 2018, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") increased $1.6 billion to $6.4 billion from $4.8 billion at September 30, 2017, reflecting growth of 33%. The Quadrant Capital Management and Lassus Wherley acquisitions accounted for approximately $1.0 billion of the growth. -- Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $8.20 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $2.41 million, or 42%, from $5.79 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. -- Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 21% of the Company's total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, contributed significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources. -- In addition to wealth income, also contributing to the Company's diversified revenue sources is fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, and gain on sale of SBA loans. The loan portfolio continues to shift from lower yielding multifamily to higher yielding commercial and industrial lending (including Equipment Finance):



-- Total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans at September 30, 2018 were $1.18 billion. This reflected net growth of $335 million (40%) when compared to $846 million in C&I loans at September 30, 2017.



-- The Company continued to manage its balance sheet such that lower-yielding, primarily fixed rate multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and higher-yielding, primarily floating rate or short duration C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2018, total C&I loans comprised 31% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 23% a year earlier. As of September 30, 2018, total multifamily loans comprised 34% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 39% a year earlier.



-- The Bank's concentration in multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans declined to 416% of risk-based capital at September 30, 2018 from 529% at September 30, 2017.





-- Total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans at September 30, 2018 were $1.18 billion. This reflected net growth of $335 million (40%) when compared to $846 million in C&I loans at September 30, 2017. -- The Company continued to manage its balance sheet such that lower-yielding, primarily fixed rate multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and higher-yielding, primarily floating rate or short duration C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2018, total C&I loans comprised 31% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 23% a year earlier. As of September 30, 2018, total multifamily loans comprised 34% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 39% a year earlier. -- The Bank's concentration in multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans declined to 416% of risk-based capital at September 30, 2018 from 529% at September 30, 2017. Deposits, funding, and interest rate risk continue to be actively managed:



-- Deposits totaled $3.66 billion at both September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017. Deposit growth of $136 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, was principally offset by $175 million of net decreases the first half of 2018 (as described fully last quarter, and as summarized below).



-- The Bank is a significant provider of depository services to its wealth and commercial clients. During the first half of 2018, many of those clients reallocated funds to pay income taxes and to invest in other opportunities, both inside and outside of the Company.



-- Other decreases in the first half of 2018 were part of a program to manage the deposit base to achieve better economics. $125 million of listing service and brokered certificates of deposits matured during 2018. As the Company has noted previously, the Company has chosen to not participate in these programs at this time due to the higher current cost, and lack of a core customer. Additionally, the Company chose to exit certain large deposit relationships totaling approximately $90 million that it considered to be too volatile or that exposed the Company to increased operational risk.



-- The Company has actively managed its balance sheet to remain balanced (slightly asset sensitive to slightly liability sensitive), despite rising deposit betas and costs, which had been noted by the Company over the last several quarters, and as discussed later in this release.

-- The Company continues to have access to over $1 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank.





-- Deposits totaled $3.66 billion at both September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017. Deposit growth of $136 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, was principally offset by $175 million of net decreases the first half of 2018 (as described fully last quarter, and as summarized below). -- The Bank is a significant provider of depository services to its wealth and commercial clients. During the first half of 2018, many of those clients reallocated funds to pay income taxes and to invest in other opportunities, both inside and outside of the Company. -- Other decreases in the first half of 2018 were part of a program to manage the deposit base to achieve better economics. $125 million of listing service and brokered certificates of deposits matured during 2018. As the Company has noted previously, the Company has chosen to not participate in these programs at this time due to the higher current cost, and lack of a core customer. Additionally, the Company chose to exit certain large deposit relationships totaling approximately $90 million that it considered to be too volatile or that exposed the Company to increased operational risk. -- The Company has actively managed its balance sheet to remain balanced (slightly asset sensitive to slightly liability sensitive), despite rising deposit betas and costs, which had been noted by the Company over the last several quarters, and as discussed later in this release. -- The Company continues to have access to over $1 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank. Capital and asset quality continue to be strong.



-- Asset quality metrics continued to be strong at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018 were $10.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $2.5 million, or 0.07% of total loans at September 30, 2018.



-- The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at September 30, 2018 all increased significantly compared to the December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 levels. These capital positions were benefitted by net income, as well as capital generated through optional cash purchases in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management Business

In the September 2018 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business generated $8.20 million in fee income compared to $8.13 million for the June 2018 quarter, and $5.79 million for the September 2017 quarter.

When compared to the September 2017 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included three months of income related to Murphy Capital (compared to two months for the September 2017 quarter), which was acquired effective August 1, 2017, three months of income related to Quadrant Capital, which was acquired effective November 1, 2017, and one month of income related to Lassus Wherley (approximately $300,000), which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, as well as increased earnings from organic growth in assets under management. The June 2018 quarter included seasonal tax preparation fees of approximately $400,000, with no such fees included in the September 2018 quarter.

John P. Babcock, President of the newly branded "Peapack Private", the Bank's Private Wealth Management Division, said "We continue to grow our wealth management business organically, hire experienced new colleagues and continue to pursue businesses that can add talent and expertise to our growing business."

Loans / Commercial Banking

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, total net loan growth was $76 million (2% for the quarter, or 8% annualized). Total commercial and industrial loans grew $111 million (10% for the quarter, or 42% annualized) to $1.18 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared to $1.07 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. New loan growth was funded by managed reductions in lower yielding multifamily loans (net reduction of $31 million for the quarter) and deposit growth (net increase of $136 million for the quarter).

Mr. Kennedy said, "With the launch of our Corporate Advisory Team in January 2018, we now have the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our competition."

Mr. Kennedy also said, "The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model.

Despite this competitive market, the Company has very strong loan pipelines heading into the fourth quarter of 2018. We expect such loans will be funded by a combination of reductions in lower yielding loans, growth in deposits, and additions of medium term FHLB advances as part of our interest rate risk management."

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

As noted previously, the Company has actively managed its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits and/or reduce volatility or operational risk.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company utilized its increased capital, deposit growth, and reductions in its lower yielding multifamily loan portfolio to fund C&I loan growth, reduce overnight borrowings, and increase on balance sheet liquidity (interest earning deposits and investment securities).

During the quarter ended September 30, 2018 the company's deposit repricing betas rose as would be expected at this point in the interest rate cycle. Accordingly, the Company added $40 million of medium term FHLB advances during the September 2018 quarter as part of its interest rate risk management.

In addition to approximately $496 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.3 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which $179 million was drawn as of September 30, 2018.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering, including our new Professional Services Group, led by a seasoned commercial banker who joined us recently."

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 83,949 2.70 % $ 78,752 2.68 % Prepayment premiums received on multifamily loan paydowns 1,508 0.04 % 2,568 0.09 % Fees recognized on full paydowns of select C&I loans 321 0.01 % 1,235 0.04 % NII/NIM as reported $ 85,778 2.75 % $ 82,555 2.81 % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 30-Jun-18 September 30, 2017 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 27,804 2.66 % $ 28,186 2.72 % $ 27,483 2.70 % Prepayment premiums received on multifamily loan paydowns 338 0.03 % 736 0.07 % 1,274 0.13 % Fees recognized on full paydowns of select C&I loans 0 0.00 % 321 0.03 % 1,235 0.12 % NII/NIM as reported $ 28,142 2.69 % $ 29,243 2.82 % $ 29,992 2.95 %

Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.

Net interest margin, after excluding the benefits summarized above, for the third quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to comparable numbers for the second quarter of 2018, and the third quarter of 2017. The decrease from the third quarter of 2017 and the linked quarter in 2018 was due to the increase in our cost of deposits partially offset by the effect of the increased market rates on our adjustable rate assets. The issuance of $35 million of subordinated debt in mid-December 2017 negatively impacted net interest margin slightly in the September and June 2018 quarters. Also, the margin for the September 2018 quarter was negatively impacted by the payoff of two higher yielding C&I loans totaling $35 million near the end of June. One loan was scheduled to mature later in the year but paid down early, and the other loan was a special mention loan that was managed to early repayment. In both cases, the Company received payment in full.

The Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate that the Company's sensitivity is relatively balanced, meaning that its net interest income remains relatively stable in a rising interest rate environment. These models contemplate the Company's higher deposit betas experienced during the September quarter will continue. The Company believes that such betas will continue for some period of time, but then begin to level off and decline. Accordingly, the Company believes its net interest margin may continue to decline slightly over the next several quarters, but then begin to rise as betas decline, as the Company continues the reduction of its lower yielding multifamily portfolio replaced with higher yielding, adjustable rate and short duration loans, and as the Company's deposit gathering efforts noted above have more of an effect on core deposit generation. The Company's forecasting models indicate a net interest margin in the 3.00% range by the end of 2020, but that could certainly be adversely affected by further changes in deposit betas and by competitive forces.

Other Noninterest Income

The third quarter of 2018 included $514,000 of income related to the Company's SBA lending and sale program, compared to $814,000 generated in the June 2018 quarter, and $493,000 in the September 2017 quarter.

The third quarter of 2018 also included $854,000 of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $900,000 in the June 2018 quarter and $888,000 in the September 2017 quarter. This program provides a borrower with a degree of interest rate protection on a variable rate loan, while still providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company's interest rate risk, while contributing to income. The Company noted that income from both of these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

The September 2018 quarter included a $325,000 loss on sale of investment securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. The company replaced $20 million of lower yielding securities with higher yielding securities, without extending duration. The loss on sale will be fully offset by increased earnings in less than 12-months.

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $24.28 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $24.94 million for the June 2018 quarter and $21.96 million for the September 2017 quarter.

Compensation and employee benefits expense for the September 2018 quarter was $16.03 million compared to $15.83 million for the June 2018 quarter, and $14.00 million for the September 2017 quarter. When compared to the 2017 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included: three months of expense (compared to two months in the 2017 quarter) related to Murphy Capital (which closed in August 2017); three months of expense related to Quadrant Capital (which closed in November 2017); and one month of expense related to Lassus Wherley (which closed in September 2018). Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the September 2018 quarter as compared to the September 2017 quarter. When compared to the June 2018 quarter, the September quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions, and one month of Lassus Wherley expense, partially offset by reduced compensation expense related to the position eliminations noted just above.

Premises and equipment and other operating expense for the September 2018 quarter, when compared to the September 2017 quarter, included increased expenses due to normal operating expenses of the wealth companies acquired as noted just above. When compared to the June 2018 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley acquisition, and the June 2018 quarter included a $200,000 provision on two REO properties subsequently sold. Further, when compared to the June 2018 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included somewhat reduced expenses related to third party services, as part of the Company's focus on expense management.

Income Taxes

The September and June 2018 quarters included a reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017. Also, the September 2018 quarter included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018. The effective tax rate for the September 2018 quarter was 25.2%, compared to 24.3% for the June 2018 quarter, and 38.0% for the September 2017 quarter.

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $10.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, compared to $13.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at June 30, 2018 and $15.5 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2017. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $2.5 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $3.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $589,000 at September 30, 2017.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses was $500,000, compared to $300,000 for the June 2018 quarter and $400,000 for the September 2017 quarter. The Company's provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company's asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $37.29 million (348% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans), compared to $38.07 million at June 30, 2018 (317% of nonperforming loans and 1.02% of total loans), and $35.92 million (234% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans) at September 30, 2017.

Capital / Dividends

The Company's capital positions in the September 2018 quarter were benefitted by net income of $10.72 million and $2.39 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Voluntary share purchases in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan can be filled from the Company's authorized but unissued shares and/or in the open market, at the discretion of the Company – 75,000 of the shares purchased during the September 2018 quarter were from authorized but unissued shares, while 246,941 shares were purchased in the open market.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are all well above the ratios to be considered well capitalized under regulatory guidance.

On October 25, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 23, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2018.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.44 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration (AUM/AUA) of $6.4 billion as of September 30, 2018. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2018 and beyond;

inability to manage our growth;

inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in the value in our investment portfolio;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;

higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;

changes in interest rates;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

inability to execute upon new business initiatives;

lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;

reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

(Tables to follow) PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 40,163 $ 39,674 $ 37,068 $ 36,439 $ 37,491 Interest expense 12,021 10,431 8,675 7,853 7,499 Net interest income 28,142 29,243 28,393 28,586 29,992 Provision for loan and lease losses 500 300 1,250 1,650 400 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 27,642 28,943 27,143 26,936 29,592 Wealth management fee income 8,200 8,126 8,367 7,489 5,790 Service charges and fees 860 873 831 837 816 Bank owned life insurance 349 345 336 341 343 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value 87 79 94 122 141 (Mortgage banking) Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — — — 378 34 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 854 900 252 179 888 Gain on sale of SBA loans 514 814 31 774 493 Other income 444 639 382 486 326 Securities losses, net (325 ) (36 ) (78 ) — — Total other income 10,983 11,740 10,215 10,606 8,831 Salaries and employee benefits 16,025 15,826 14,579 15,296 13,996 Premises and equipment 3,399 3,406 3,270 3,194 2,945 FDIC insurance expense 593 625 580 495 583 Other expenses 4,267 5,084 4,908 5,266 4,437 Total operating expenses 24,284 24,941 23,337 24,251 21,961 Income before income taxes 14,341 15,742 14,021 13,291 16,462 Income tax expense 3,617 3,832 3,214 2,922 6,256 Net income $ 10,724 $ 11,910 $ 10,807 $ 10,369 $ 10,206 Total revenue (A) $ 39,125 $ 40,983 $ 38,608 $ 39,192 $ 38,823 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.56 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.56 0.62 0.57 0.56 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,053,849 18,930,893 18,608,309 18,197,708 17,800,153 Diluted 19,240,098 19,098,838 18,908,692 18,527,829 18,123,268 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.99 % 1.11 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 0.97 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.68 % 11.11 % 10.54 % 10.61 % 11.09 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.69 % 2.82 % 2.76 % 2.78 % 2.95 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 62.07 % 60.86 % 60.45 % 61.88 % 56.57 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.24 % 2.32 % 2.19 % 2.28 % 2.10 %





(A) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income. (B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Change 2018 2017 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 116,905 $ 102,288 $ 14,617 14 % Interest expense 31,127 19,733 11,394 58 % Net interest income 85,778 82,555 3,223 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 2,050 4,200 (2,150 ) -51 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 83,728 78,355 5,373 7 % Wealth management fee income 24,693 15,694 8,999 57 % Service charges and fees 2,564 2,402 162 7 % Bank owned life insurance 1,030 1,015 15 1 % Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 260 279 (19 ) -7 % Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — 34 (34 ) -100 % Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 2,006 2,635 (629 ) -24 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,359 790 569 72 % Other income 1,465 1,172 293 25 % Securities losses, net (439 ) — (439 ) N/A Total other income 32,938 24,021 8,917 37 % Salaries and employee benefits 46,430 38,660 7,770 20 % Premises and equipment 10,075 8,794 1,281 15 % FDIC insurance expense 1,798 1,871 (73 ) -4 % Other expenses 14,259 12,035 2,224 18 % Total operating expenses 72,562 61,360 11,202 18 % Income before income taxes 44,104 41,016 3,088 8 % Income tax expense 10,663 14,888 (4,225 ) -28 % Net income $ 33,441 $ 26,128 $ 7,313 28 % Total revenue (A) $ 118,716 $ 106,576 $ 12,140 11 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.77 $ 1.49 $ 0.28 19 % Earnings per share (diluted) 1.75 1.47 0.28 19 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,865,982 17,478,293 1,387,689 8 % Diluted 19,066,986 17,753,731 1,313,255 7 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 1.04 % 0.86 % 0.18 % 20 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 10.43 % 9.94 % 0.49 % 5 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.75 % 2.81 % (0.06 )% -2 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 61.12 % 57.59 % 3.53 % 6 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.25 % 2.02 % 0.23 % 11 %





﻿(A)﻿ Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income. (B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,792 $ 4,458 $ 4,223 $ 4,415 $ 4,446 Federal funds sold 101 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 118,111 62,231 149,192 108,931 88,793 Total cash and cash equivalents 123,004 66,790 153,516 113,447 93,340 Securities available for sale 368,554 346,790 342,553 327,633 315,112 Equity security (A) 4,673 4,710 4,746 — — FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 21,561 21,533 23,703 13,378 13,589 Residential mortgage (B) 562,930 567,459 567,885 577,340 605,015 Multifamily mortgage 1,289,458 1,320,251 1,366,712 1,388,958 1,441,851 Commercial mortgage 644,900 637,705 643,761 626,656 625,467 Commercial loans (B) 1,180,774 1,069,526 996,788 958,481 845,831 Consumer loans 64,478 76,509 71,580 86,277 81,671 Home equity lines of credit 59,930 55,020 64,570 67,497 68,787 Other loans 432 431 420 402 815 Total loans 3,802,902 3,726,901 3,711,716 3,705,611 3,669,437 Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses 37,293 38,066 37,696 36,440 35,915 Net loans 3,765,609 3,688,835 3,674,020 3,669,171 3,633,522 Premises and equipment 27,874 28,404 28,923 29,476 29,832 Other real estate owned 96 1,608 2,090 2,090 137 Accrued interest receivable 10,849 7,202 7,306 9,452 6,803 Bank owned life insurance 45,181 44,980 44,779 44,586 44,380 Goodwill and other intangible assets (C) 34,297 23,477 23,656 23,836 15,064 Other assets 34,011 30,845 31,202 27,478 24,553 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,435,709 $ 4,265,174 $ 4,336,494 $ 4,260,547 $ 4,176,332 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 503,388 $ 527,453 $ 536,054 $ 539,304 $ 557,117 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,148,660 1,053,004 1,089,980 1,152,483 1,144,714 Savings 116,391 120,986 126,026 119,556 121,830 Money market accounts 1,097,630 1,051,893 1,006,540 1,091,385 1,046,997 Certificates of deposit – Retail 466,791 431,679 408,621 344,652 299,493 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 85,241 96,644 132,321 198,383 228,758 Subtotal "customer" deposits 3,418,101 3,281,659 3,299,542 3,445,763 3,398,909 IB Demand – Brokered 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 61,193 61,254 72,614 72,591 83,788 Total deposits 3,659,294 3,522,913 3,552,156 3,698,354 3,662,697 Overnight borrowings 95,190 127,350 216,000 — — Federal home loan bank advances 84,000 52,898 22,898 37,898 49,898 Capital lease obligation 8,548 8,728 8,900 9,072 9,240 Subordinated debt, net 83,138 83,133 83,079 83,024 48,862 Other liabilities 51,106 33,133 31,055 28,521 25,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,981,276 3,828,155 3,914,088 3,856,869 3,796,396 Shareholders' equity 454,433 437,019 422,406 403,678 379,936 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,435,709 $ 4,265,174 $ 4,336,494 $ 4,260,547 $ 4,176,332 Assets under management and / or administration at Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Private Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 6.4 $ 5.7 $ 5.6 $ 5.5 $ 4.8





(A) Represents investment in CRA Investment Fund. This investment was classified as an equity security and carried at market, in accordance with the adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2016-01, Financial Instruments on January 1, 2018. (B) Includes loans held for sale at fair value and/or lower cost or market. (C) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management and Lassus Wherley and Associates acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017 and September 2018, respectively.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 10,722 12,025 13,314 13,530 15,367 Other real estate owned 96 1,608 2,090 2,090 137 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,818 $ 13,633 $ 15,404 $ 15,620 $ 15,504 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.37 % Performing TDRs (A)(B) $ 19,334 $ 18,665 $ 7,888 $ 9,514 $ 9,658 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $ 2,528 $ 3,539 $ 674 $ 246 $ 589 Classified loans $ 51,783 $ 51,216 $ 55,945 $ 41,706 $ 44,170 Impaired loans $ 31,345 $ 30,711 $ 21,223 $ 23,065 $ 25,046 Allowance for loan and lease losses: Beginning of period $ 38,066 $ 37,696 $ 36,440 $ 35,915 $ 35,751 Provision for loan and lease losses 500 300 1,250 1,650 400 Charge-offs, net (1,273 ) 70 6 (1,125 ) (236 ) End of period $ 37,293 $ 38,066 $ 37,696 $ 36,440 $ 35,915 ALLL to nonperforming loans 347.82 % 316.56 % 283.13 % 269.33 % 233.72 % ALLL to total loans 0.981 % 1.021 % 1.016 % 0.983 % 0.979 % General ALLL to total loans (C) 0.961 % 0.978 % 1.006 % 0.969 % 0.956 %





(A) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms. (B) Amount does not include $5.5 million at September 30, 2018, $6.9 million at June 30, 2018, $8.0 million at March 31, 2018, $8.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $9.1 million at September 30, 2017 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans. (C) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2018 2017 2017 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 10.24 % 9.47 % 9.10 % Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 9.55 % 8.97 % 8.77 % Book value per share (C) $ 23.66 $ 21.68 $ 20.86 Tangible Book Value per share (D) $ 21.88 $ 20.40 $ 20.03

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2018 2017 2017 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 423,124 9.80 % $ 382,870 9.04 % $ 365,300 8.75 % Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 423,124 11.79 382,870 11.31 365,300 10.78 Common equity tier I capital ratio 423,122 11.79 382,868 11.31 365,298 10.78 to risk-weighted assets Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 543,555 15.15 502,334 14.84 450,078 13.28 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage $ 489,308 11.34 % $ 448,812 10.61 % $ 401,988 9.63 % Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 489,308 13.65 448,812 13.27 401,988 11.86 Common equity tier I capital ratio 489,306 13.65 448,810 13.27 401,986 11.86 to risk-weighted assets Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 526,601 14.69 485,252 14.34 437,904 12.92





(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end. (B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables. (C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding. (D) Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOANS CLOSED (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Residential loans retained $ 14,412 $ 22,217 $ 11,642 $ 20,791 $ 22,322 Residential loans sold 6,717 6,488 7,672 8,282 10,596 Total residential loans 21,129 28,705 19,314 29,073 32,918 Commercial real estate 23,950 20,780 34,385 19,090 24,870 Multifamily 12,328 4,743 21,000 5,400 85,488 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 133,973 137,805 118,425 141,672 131,321 SBA 4,800 10,740 4,270 9,640 4,560 Wealth lines of credit (A) 6,100 11,560 19,238 14,800 15,200 Total commercial loans 181,151 185,628 197,318 190,602 261,439 Installment loans 1,634 1,036 1,350 802 1,967 Home equity lines of credit (A) 10,273 5,091 2,497 4,513 6,879 Total loans closed $ 214,187 $ 220,460 $ 220,479 $ 224,990 $ 303,203

For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, 2018 2017 Residential loans retained $ 48,271 $ 141,986 Residential loans sold 20,877 20,202 Total residential loans 69,148 162,188 Commercial real estate 79,115 105,017 Multifamily 38,071 211,437 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 390,203 417,927 SBA 19,810 10,160 Wealth lines of credit (A) 36,898 37,305 Total commercial loans 564,097 781,846 Installment loans 4,020 6,188 Home equity lines of credit (A) 17,861 19,296 Total loans closed $ 655,126 $ 969,518





(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded. (B) Includes equipment finance.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 367,955 $ 2,385 2.59 % $ 302,669 $ 1,564 2.07 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 19,201 179 3.73 27,099 194 2.86 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 563,066 4,671 3.32 612,904 4,934 3.22 Commercial mortgages 1,960,801 18,488 3.77 2,120,360 19,879 3.75 Commercial 1,109,492 13,055 4.71 795,063 9,654 4.86 Installment 72,246 674 3.73 77,616 611 3.15 Home equity 58,082 682 4.70 67,251 653 3.88 Other 439 11 10.02 563 11 7.82 Total loans 3,764,126 37,581 3.99 3,673,757 35,742 3.89 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 95,014 418 1.76 103,103 276 1.07 Total interest-earning assets 4,246,397 40,563 3.82 % 4,106,729 37,776 3.68 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,141 4,732 Allowance for loan and lease losses (38,473 ) (36,547 ) Premises and equipment 28,216 29,996 Other assets 103,422 86,493 Total noninterest-earning assets 98,306 84,674 Total assets $ 4,344,703 $ 4,191,403 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking 1,148,921 2,644 0.92 % 1,128,112 1,487 0.53 % Money markets 1,065,338 3,261 1.22 1,084,009 1,580 0.58 Savings 118,996 17 0.06 120,893 16 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 538,985 2,545 1.89 502,637 1,864 1.48 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,872,240 8,467 1.18 2,835,651 4,947 0.70 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 796 1.77 180,000 737 1.64 Certificates of deposit – brokered 61,192 394 2.58 87,095 481 2.21 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,113,432 9,657 1.24 3,102,746 6,165 0.79 Borrowings 167,153 1,038 2.48 98,114 439 1.79 Capital lease obligation 8,614 103 4.78 9,303 112 4.82 Subordinated debt 83,115 1,223 5.89 48,841 783 6.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,372,314 12,021 1.43 % 3,259,004 7,499 0.92 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 495,163 538,484 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,943 25,807 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 529,106 564,291 Shareholders' equity 443,283 368,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,344,703 $ 4,191,403 Net interest income $ 28,542 $ 30,277 Net interest spread 2.39 % 2.76 % Net interest margin (4) 2.69 % 2.95 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2018 and a 35 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2017. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2018 30-Jun-18 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 367,955 $ 2,385 2.59 % $ 361,537 $ 2,072 2.29 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 19,201 179 3.73 20,647 181 3.51 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 563,066 4,671 3.32 562,460 4,708 3.35 Commercial mortgages 1,960,801 18,488 3.77 1,986,138 18,972 3.82 Commercial 1,109,492 13,055 4.71 1,047,299 12,397 4.73 Installment 72,246 674 3.73 71,933 635 3.53 Home equity 58,082 682 4.70 62,731 685 4.37 Other 439 11 10.02 450 11 9.78 Total loans 3,764,126 37,581 3.99 3,731,011 37,408 4.01 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 95,014 418 1.76 94,770 395 1.67 Total interest-earning assets 4,246,397 40,563 3.82 % 4,208,066 40,056 3.81 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,141 4,660 Allowance for loan and lease losses (38,473 ) (38,278 ) Premises and equipment 28,216 28,704 Other assets 103,422 100,385 Total noninterest-earning assets 98,306 95,471 Total assets $ 4,344,703 $ 4,303,537 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,148,921 $ 2,644 0.92 % $ 1,073,108 $ 1,967 0.73 % Money markets 1,065,338 3,261 1.22 1,000,320 2,432 0.97 Savings 118,996 17 0.06 123,490 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 538,985 2,545 1.89 555,935 2,330 1.68 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,872,240 8,467 1.18 2,752,853 6,746 0.98 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 796 1.77 180,000 804 1.79 Certificates of deposit – brokered 61,192 394 2.58 63,364 399 2.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,113,432 9,657 1.24 2,996,217 7,949 1.06 Borrowings 167,153 1,038 2.48 221,340 1,155 2.09 Capital lease obligation 8,614 103 4.78 8,794 106 4.82 Subordinated debt 83,115 1,223 5.89 83,099 1,221 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,372,314 12,021 1.43 % 3,309,450 10,431 1.26 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 495,163 536,306 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,943 29,035 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 529,106 565,341 Shareholders' equity 443,283 428,746 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,344,703 $ 4,303,537 Net interest income $ 28,542 $ 29,625 Net interest spread 2.39 % 2.55 % Net interest margin (4) 2.69 % 2.82 %





(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 % federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.





PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED NINE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) September 30, 2018 30-Sep-17 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 356,453 $ 6,382 2.39 % $ 295,348 $ 4,545 2.05 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 21,365 558 3.48 26,453 583 2.94 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 566,600 14,110 3.32 582,785 14,145 3.24 Commercial mortgages 1,986,497 55,868 3.75 2,080,740 56,265 3.61 Commercial 1,042,609 35,938 4.60 719,354 23,301 4.32 Commercial construction — — — 128 4 4.17 Installment 75,279 1,979 3.51 72,829 1,666 3.05 Home equity 61,964 2,028 4.36 67,061 1,822 3.62 Other 448 34 10.12 520 34 8.72 Total loans 3,733,397 109,957 3.93 3,523,417 97,237 3.68 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 96,402 1,170 1.62 112,221 716 0.85 Total interest-earning assets 4,207,718 118,067 3.74 % 3,957,540 103,081 3.47 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 4,831 10,297 Allowance for loan and lease losses (37,947 ) (34,655 ) Premises and equipment 28,722 30,139 Other assets 100,867 78,938 Total noninterest-earning assets 96,473 84,719 Total assets $ 4,304,191 $ 4,042,259 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,121,748 $ 6,369 0.76 % $ 1,078,015 $ 3,448 0.43 % Money markets 1,033,313 7,639 0.99 1,067,942 3,718 0.46 Savings 121,176 49 0.05 120,939 49 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 550,101 7,024 1.70 469,867 5,084 1.44 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,826,338 21,081 0.99 2,736,763 12,299 0.60 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 2,280 1.69 180,000 2,183 1.62 Certificates of deposit – brokered 65,677 1,222 2.48 91,158 1,465 2.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,072,015 24,583 1.07 3,007,921 15,947 0.71 Borrowings 158,612 2,563 2.15 78,704 1,096 1.86 Capital lease obligation 8,789 316 4.79 9,456 341 4.81 Subordinated debt 83,086 3,665 5.88 48,809 2,349 6.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,322,502 31,127 1.25 % 3,144,890 19,733 0.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 523,620 524,805 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,533 22,262 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 554,153 547,067 Shareholders' equity 427,536 350,302 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,304,191 $ 4,042,259 Net interest income $ 86,940 $ 83,348 Net interest spread 2.49 % 2.63 % Net interest margin (4) 2.75 % 2.81 %





(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2018 and a 35 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2017. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Shareholders' equity $ 454,433 $ 437,019 $ 422,406 $ 403,678 $ 379,936 Less: Intangible assets, net 34,297 23,477 23,656 23,836 15,064 Tangible equity 420,136 413,542 398,750 379,842 364,872 Period end shares outstanding 19,203,727 19,007,312 18,921,114 18,619,634 18,214,759 Tangible book value per share $ 21.88 $ 21.76 $ 21.07 $ 20.40 $ 20.03 Book value per share 23.66 22.99 22.32 21.68 20.86 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 4,435,709 $ 4,265,174 $ 4,336,494 $ 4,260,547 $ 4,176,332 Less: Intangible assets, net 34,297 23,477 23,656 23,836 15,064 Tangible assets 4,401,412 4,241,697 4,312,838 4,236,711 4,161,268 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.55 % 9.75 % 9.25 % 8.97 % 8.77 % Equity to assets 10.24 % 10.25 % 9.74 % 9.47 % 9.10 % Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Net interest income $ 28,142 $ 29,243 $ 28,393 $ 28,586 $ 29,992 Total other income 10,983 11,740 10,215 10,606 8,831 Less: Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — — — (378 ) (34 ) Add: Securities losses, net 325 36 78 — — Total recurring revenue 39,450 41,019 38,686 38,814 38,789 Operating expenses 24,284 24,941 23,337 24,251 21,961 Less: ORE provision 28 204 — — — Total operating expense 24,256 24,737 23,337 24,251 21,961 Efficiency ratio 61.49 % 60.31 % 60.32 % 62.48 % 56.62 %

For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 85,778 $ 82,555 Total other income 32,938 24,021 Less: Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value — (34 ) Add: Securities losses, net 439 — Total recurring revenue 119,155 106,542 Operating expenses 72,562 61,360 Less: ORE provision 232 — Total operating expense 72,330 61,360 Efficiency ratio 60.70 % 57.59 %



