Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
October 26, 2018 9:00am
BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") recorded net income of $33.44 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.75 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $26.13 million and $1.47, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, reflecting increases of $7.31 million, or 28%, and $0.28 per share, or 19%, respectively.

For the same nine-month periods, the Company's total revenue increased $12.14 million when comparing the 2018 nine-month period to the 2017 nine-month period. Of the total revenue increase, $9.00 million (or 74%) was provided by increased wealth management fee income.  Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "Increased wealth management business and income has been driven by our Strategy.  Such fee income provides a more stable and predictable revenue stream than other sources of income."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded net income of $10.72 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to $10.21 million and $0.56 for the same three-month period last year. The 2018 quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions; $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley & Associates, P.C, ("Lassus Wherley") acquisition; and $325,000 loss on sale of securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. These three items reduced net income by $736,000 and reduced earnings per share by $0.04 for the 2018 quarter.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

Year over Year Comparison
 
                         
   Nine Months       Nine Months              
  Ended       Ended              
  September 30,       September 30,   Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 (1)       2017   (Decrease)  
Net interest income $ 85.78       $ 82.56   $ 3.22     4 %
Provision for loan and lease losses   2.05         4.20     (2.15 )   (51 )
Net interest income after provision   83.73         78.36     5.37     7  
Wealth management fee income   24.69         15.69     9.00     57  
Other income   8.24         8.33     (0.09 )   (1 )
Total other income   32.93         24.02     8.91     37  
Operating expenses   72.56         61.36     11.20     18  
Pretax income   44.10         41.02     3.08     8  
Income tax expense   10.66   (2)     14.89     (4.23 )   (28 )
Net income $ 33.44       $ 26.13   $ 7.31     28 %
Diluted EPS $ 1.75       $ 1.47   $ 0.28     19 %
                             
Return on average assets annualized   1.04 %       0.86 %   0.18        
Return on average equity annualized   10.43 %       9.94 %   0.49        


﻿(1)﻿  The September 2018 nine months included results of operations of the Equipment Finance team hired in April 2017, Murphy Capital Management, acquired effective August 1, 2017, Quadrant Capital Management, acquired effective November 1, 2017, and Lassus Wherley acquired effective September 1, 2018.
(2) The September 2018 nine months reflected the reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017.  The September 2018 nine months included a $458,000 reduction in income taxes, while the September nine months 2017 included a $662,000 reduction in income taxes, both associated with the vesting of restricted stock under ASU 2016-09. Also, the nine months ended September 2018 included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018.
   


September 2018 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter
                         
   Three Months Ended       Three Months Ended              
  September 30,       September 30,   Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 (1)(2)       2017   (Decrease)  
Net interest income $ 28.14       $ 29.99   $ (1.85 )   (6 )%
Provision for loan and lease losses   0.50         0.40     0.10     25  
Net interest income after provision   27.64         29.59     (1.95 )   (7 )
Wealth management fee income   8.20         5.79     2.41     42  
Other income   2.78         3.04     (0.26 )   (9 )
Total other income   10.98         8.83     2.15     24  
Operating expenses   24.28         21.96     2.32     11  
Pretax income   14.34         16.46     (2.12 )   (13 )
Income tax expense   3.62   (3)     6.25     (2.63 )   (42 )
Net income $ 10.72       $ 10.21   $ 0.51     5 %
Diluted EPS $ 0.56       $ 0.56   $ -     0 %
                             
Return on average assets annualized   0.99 %       0.97 %   0.02        
Return on average equity annualized   9.68 %       11.09 %   (1.41 )      

 

(1)  The September 2018 quarter included results of operations of Murphy Capital Management, acquired effective August 1, 2017, Quadrant Capital Management, acquired effective November 1, 2017, and Lassus Wherley acquired effective September 1, 2018.
(2) The September 2018 quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions; $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley acquisition; and $325,000 loss on sale of securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. These three items reduced net income by $736,000 EPS by $0.04, ROAA by 0.07%, and ROAE by 0.66%, for the 2018 quarter.
(3) The September 2018 quarter reflected the reduced federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017. Also, the September 2018 quarter included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018.
   


September 2018 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter
                       
   Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended              
  September 30,     June 30,   Increase/  
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 (1)(2)     2018   (Decrease)  
Net interest income $ 28.14     $ 29.24   $ (1.10 )   (4 )%
Provision for loan and lease losses   0.50       0.30     0.20     67  
Net interest income after provision   27.64       28.94     (1.30 )   (4 )
Wealth management fee income   8.2       8.13     0.07     1  
Other income   2.78       3.61     (0.83 )   (23 )
Total other income   10.98       11.74     (0.76 )   (6 )
Operating expenses   24.28       24.94     (0.66 )   (3 )
Pretax income   14.34       15.74     (1.40 )   (9 )
Income tax expense   3.62   (3)   3.83     (0.21 )   (5 )
Net income $ 10.72     $ 11.91   $ (1.19 )   (10 )%
Diluted EPS $ 0.56     $ 0.62   $ (0.06 )   (10 )%
                           
Return on average assets annualized   0.99 %     1.11 %   (0.12 )      
Return on average equity annualized   9.68 %     11.11 %   (1.43 )      


(1)  The September 2018 quarter included results of operations of Lassus Wherley acquired effective September 1, 2018.
(2) The September 2018 quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions; $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley acquisition; and $325,000 loss on sale of securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings. These three items reduced net income by $736,000 EPS by $0.04, ROAA by 0.07%, and ROAE by 0.66%, for the 2018 September quarter.
(3) The September 2018 quarter included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018.
   

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "I am pleased with our results given this challenging environment. Our strategy and business model, which includes a focus on wealth management and fee income, provides a strong base for future performance." Mr. Kennedy went on to say, "We believe that during this challenging period we may have an opportunity to attract additional talent to the Company from larger bank competitors, given our client centric strategy and business model."

Highlights for the quarter included:

  • Wealth Management remains integral to the strategy and provides a diversified, predictable, and stable source of revenue:

    -- As previously announced, effective September 1, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Lassus Wherley, a registered investment advisor, headquartered in New Providence, NJ, which added approximately $550 million of assets under management and/or administration ("AUM/AUA").

    -- At September 30, 2018, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") increased $1.6 billion to $6.4 billion from $4.8 billion at September 30, 2017, reflecting growth of 33%.   The Quadrant Capital Management and Lassus Wherley acquisitions accounted for approximately $1.0 billion of the growth.

    -- Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $8.20 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $2.41 million, or 42%, from $5.79 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. 

    -- Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 21% of the Company's total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, contributed significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.

    -- In addition to wealth income, also contributing to the Company's diversified revenue sources is fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, and gain on sale of SBA loans.

  • The loan portfolio continues to shift from lower yielding multifamily to higher yielding commercial and industrial lending (including Equipment Finance):

    -- Total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans at September 30, 2018 were $1.18 billion.  This reflected net growth of $335 million (40%) when compared to $846 million in C&I loans at September 30, 2017.

    -- The Company continued to manage its balance sheet such that lower-yielding, primarily fixed rate multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and higher-yielding, primarily floating rate or short duration C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2018, total C&I loans comprised 31% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 23% a year earlier.  As of September 30, 2018, total multifamily loans comprised 34% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 39% a year earlier.

    -- The Bank's concentration in multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans declined to 416% of risk-based capital at September 30, 2018 from 529% at September 30, 2017.

  • Deposits, funding, and interest rate risk continue to be actively managed:

    -- Deposits totaled $3.66 billion at both September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.  Deposit growth of $136 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, was principally offset by $175 million of net decreases the first half of 2018 (as described fully last quarter, and as summarized below). 

    -- The Bank is a significant provider of depository services to its wealth and commercial clients.  During the first half of 2018, many of those clients reallocated funds to pay income taxes and to invest in other opportunities, both inside and outside of the Company.

    -- Other decreases in the first half of 2018 were part of a program to manage the deposit base to achieve better economics. $125 million of listing service and brokered certificates of deposits matured during 2018. As the Company has noted previously, the Company has chosen to not participate in these programs at this time due to the higher current cost, and lack of a core customer. Additionally, the Company chose to exit certain large deposit relationships totaling approximately $90 million that it considered to be too volatile or that exposed the Company to increased operational risk.

    -- The Company has actively managed its balance sheet to remain balanced (slightly asset sensitive to slightly liability sensitive), despite rising deposit betas and costs, which had been noted by the Company over the last several quarters, and as discussed later in this release. 
    -- The Company continues to have access to over $1 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank.

  • Capital and asset quality continue to be strong.

    -- Asset quality metrics continued to be strong at September 30, 2018.  Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018 were $10.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets.  Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $2.5 million, or 0.07% of total loans at September 30, 2018.

    -- The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at September 30, 2018 all increased significantly compared to the December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017 levels. These capital positions were benefitted by net income, as well as capital generated through optional cash purchases in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. 

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Wealth Management Business

In the September 2018 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business generated $8.20 million in fee income compared to $8.13 million for the June 2018 quarter, and $5.79 million for the September 2017 quarter. 

When compared to the September 2017 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included three months of income related to Murphy Capital (compared to two months for the September 2017 quarter), which was acquired effective August 1, 2017, three months of income related to Quadrant Capital, which was acquired effective November 1, 2017, and one month of income related to Lassus Wherley (approximately $300,000), which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, as well as increased earnings from organic growth in assets under management. The June 2018 quarter included seasonal tax preparation fees of approximately $400,000, with no such fees included in the September 2018 quarter. 

John P. Babcock, President of the newly branded "Peapack Private", the Bank's Private Wealth Management Division, said "We continue to grow our wealth management business organically, hire experienced new colleagues and continue to pursue businesses that can add talent and expertise to our growing business."

Loans / Commercial Banking

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, total net loan growth was $76 million (2% for the quarter, or 8% annualized). Total commercial and industrial loans grew $111 million (10% for the quarter, or 42% annualized) to $1.18 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared to $1.07 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. New loan growth was funded by managed reductions in lower yielding multifamily loans (net reduction of $31 million for the quarter) and deposit growth (net increase of $136 million for the quarter).

Mr. Kennedy said, "With the launch of our Corporate Advisory Team in January 2018, we now have the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our competition."

Mr. Kennedy also said, "The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model.

Despite this competitive market, the Company has very strong loan pipelines heading into the fourth quarter of 2018. We expect such loans will be funded by a combination of reductions in lower yielding loans, growth in deposits, and additions of medium term FHLB advances as part of our interest rate risk management." 

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

As noted previously, the Company has actively managed its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits and/or reduce volatility or operational risk.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company utilized its increased capital, deposit growth, and reductions in its lower yielding multifamily loan portfolio to fund C&I loan growth, reduce overnight borrowings, and increase on balance sheet liquidity (interest earning deposits and investment securities). 

During the quarter ended September 30, 2018 the company's deposit repricing betas rose as would be expected at this point in the interest rate cycle. Accordingly, the Company added $40 million of medium term FHLB advances during the September 2018 quarter as part of its interest rate risk management.

In addition to approximately $496 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.3 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which $179 million was drawn as of September 30, 2018.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base.  The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering, including our new Professional Services Group, led by a seasoned commercial banker who joined us recently."

 
Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)
 
  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended            
  September 30, 2018   September 30, 2017            
  NII   NIM   NII     NIM            
                                     
NII/NIM excluding the below $ 83,949   2.70 %   $ 78,752     2.68 %            
Prepayment premiums received on multifamily loan paydowns   1,508   0.04 %     2,568     0.09 %            
Fees recognized on full paydowns of select C&I loans   321   0.01 %     1,235     0.04 %            
NII/NIM as reported $ 85,778   2.75 %   $ 82,555     2.81 %            
                                     
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2018   30-Jun-18   September 30, 2017
  NII   NIM   NII     NIM   NII   NIM
                                     
NII/NIM excluding the below $ 27,804   2.66 %   $ 28,186     2.72 %   $ 27,483   2.70 %
Prepayment premiums received on multifamily loan paydowns   338   0.03 %     736     0.07 %     1,274   0.13 %
Fees recognized on full paydowns of select C&I loans   0   0.00 %     321     0.03 %     1,235   0.12 %
NII/NIM as reported $ 28,142   2.69 %   $ 29,243     2.82 %   $ 29,992   2.95 %
                                     

Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.

Net interest margin, after excluding the benefits summarized above, for the third quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to comparable numbers for the second quarter of 2018, and the third quarter of 2017.  The decrease from the third quarter of 2017 and the linked quarter in 2018 was due to the increase in our cost of deposits partially offset by the effect of the increased market rates on our adjustable rate assets. The issuance of $35 million of subordinated debt in mid-December 2017 negatively impacted net interest margin slightly in the September and June 2018 quarters. Also, the margin for the September 2018 quarter was negatively impacted by the payoff of two higher yielding C&I loans totaling $35 million near the end of June. One loan was scheduled to mature later in the year but paid down early, and the other loan was a special mention loan that was managed to early repayment. In both cases, the Company received payment in full. 

The Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate that the Company's sensitivity is relatively balanced, meaning that its net interest income remains relatively stable in a rising interest rate environment. These models contemplate the Company's higher deposit betas experienced during the September quarter will continue. The Company believes that such betas will continue for some period of time, but then begin to level off and decline. Accordingly, the Company believes its net interest margin may continue to decline slightly over the next several quarters, but then begin to rise as betas decline, as the Company continues the reduction of its lower yielding multifamily portfolio replaced with higher yielding, adjustable rate and short duration loans, and as the Company's deposit gathering efforts noted above have more of an effect on core deposit generation. The Company's forecasting models indicate a net interest margin in the 3.00% range by the end of 2020, but that could certainly be adversely affected by further changes in deposit betas and by competitive forces. 

Other Noninterest Income

The third quarter of 2018 included $514,000 of income related to the Company's SBA lending and sale program, compared to $814,000 generated in the June 2018 quarter, and $493,000 in the September 2017 quarter. 

The third quarter of 2018 also included $854,000 of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $900,000 in the June 2018 quarter and $888,000 in the September 2017 quarter.  This program provides a borrower with a degree of interest rate protection on a variable rate loan, while still providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company's interest rate risk, while contributing to income. The Company noted that income from both of these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

The September 2018 quarter included a $325,000 loss on sale of investment securities, principally related to a restructure of the investment portfolio, which will benefit future earnings.  The company replaced $20 million of lower yielding securities with higher yielding securities, without extending duration. The loss on sale will be fully offset by increased earnings in less than 12-months.  

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $24.28 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $24.94 million for the June 2018 quarter and $21.96 million for the September 2017 quarter.

Compensation and employee benefits expense for the September 2018 quarter was $16.03 million compared to $15.83 million for the June 2018 quarter, and $14.00 million for the September 2017 quarter.  When compared to the 2017 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included: three months of expense (compared to two months in the 2017 quarter) related to Murphy Capital (which closed in August 2017); three months of expense related to Quadrant Capital (which closed in November 2017); and one month of expense related to Lassus Wherley (which closed in September 2018). Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the September 2018 quarter as compared to the September 2017 quarter. When compared to the June 2018 quarter, the September quarter included $319,000 of severance expense related to the elimination of select positions, and one month of Lassus Wherley expense, partially offset by reduced compensation expense related to the position eliminations noted just above.

Premises and equipment and other operating expense for the September 2018 quarter, when compared to the September 2017 quarter, included increased expenses due to normal operating expenses of the wealth companies acquired as noted just above. When compared to the June 2018 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included $340,000 of professional fees related to investment banking and other fees associated with the Lassus Wherley acquisition, and the June 2018 quarter included a $200,000 provision on two REO properties subsequently sold. Further, when compared to the June 2018 quarter, the September 2018 quarter included somewhat reduced expenses related to third party services, as part of the Company's focus on expense management. 

Income Taxes

The September and June 2018 quarters included a reduced Federal income tax rate due to the new tax law signed in December 2017. Also, the September 2018 quarter included a higher NJ state corporate income tax rate, as signed into law in July 2018, but effective back to January 1, 2018. The effective tax rate for the September 2018 quarter was 25.2%, compared to 24.3% for the June 2018 quarter, and 38.0% for the September 2017 quarter.

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $10.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, compared to $13.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at June 30, 2018 and $15.5 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2017.  Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $2.5 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $3.5 million at June 30, 2018 and $589,000 at September 30, 2017.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses was $500,000, compared to $300,000 for the June 2018 quarter and $400,000 for the September 2017 quarter. The Company's provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company's asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $37.29 million (348% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans), compared to $38.07 million at June 30, 2018 (317% of nonperforming loans and 1.02% of total loans), and $35.92 million (234% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans) at September 30, 2017. 

Capital / Dividends

The Company's capital positions in the September 2018 quarter were benefitted by net income of $10.72 million and $2.39 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Voluntary share purchases in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan can be filled from the Company's authorized but unissued shares and/or in the open market, at the discretion of the Company – 75,000 of the shares purchased during the September 2018 quarter were from authorized but unissued shares, while 246,941 shares were purchased in the open market.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are all well above the ratios to be considered well capitalized under regulatory guidance.

On October 25, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 23, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2018.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.44 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration (AUM/AUA) of $6.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions.  These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms.  Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.  Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2018 and beyond;
  • inability to manage our growth;
  • inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in the value in our investment portfolio;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;
  • higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;
  • changes in interest rates;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;
  • inability to execute upon new business initiatives;
  • lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;
  • reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters; and
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

 
(Tables to follow)
 
 
 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
 
   For the Three Months Ended  
  Sept 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
  2018     2018     2018     2017     2017  
Income Statement Data:                                      
Interest income $ 40,163     $ 39,674     $ 37,068     $ 36,439     $ 37,491  
Interest expense   12,021       10,431       8,675       7,853       7,499  
Net interest income   28,142       29,243       28,393       28,586       29,992  
Provision for loan and lease losses   500       300       1,250       1,650       400  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses    27,642       28,943       27,143       26,936       29,592  
Wealth management fee income   8,200       8,126       8,367       7,489       5,790  
Service charges and fees   860       873       831       837       816  
Bank owned life insurance   349       345       336       341       343  
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value   87       79       94       122       141  
  (Mortgage banking)
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value                      378       34  
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps    854       900       252       179       888  
Gain on sale of SBA loans   514       814       31       774       493  
Other income   444       639       382       486       326  
Securities losses, net   (325 )     (36 )     (78 )            
Total other income   10,983       11,740       10,215       10,606       8,831  
Salaries and employee benefits   16,025       15,826       14,579       15,296       13,996  
Premises and equipment   3,399       3,406       3,270       3,194       2,945  
FDIC insurance expense   593       625       580       495       583  
Other expenses   4,267       5,084       4,908       5,266       4,437  
Total operating expenses   24,284       24,941       23,337       24,251       21,961  
Income before income taxes   14,341       15,742       14,021       13,291       16,462  
Income tax expense   3,617       3,832       3,214       2,922       6,256  
Net income $ 10,724     $ 11,910     $ 10,807     $ 10,369     $ 10,206  
                                       
Total revenue (A) $ 39,125     $ 40,983     $ 38,608     $ 39,192     $ 38,823  
Per Common Share Data:                                      
Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.56     $ 0.63     $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 0.57  
Earnings per share (diluted)   0.56       0.62       0.57       0.56       0.56  
Weighted average number of common                                      
  shares outstanding:
Basic   19,053,849       18,930,893       18,608,309       18,197,708       17,800,153  
Diluted   19,240,098       19,098,838       18,908,692       18,527,829       18,123,268  
Performance Ratios:                                      
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)   0.99 %     1.11 %     1.01 %     0.98 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)   9.68 %     11.11 %     10.54 %     10.61 %     11.09 %
Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)   2.69 %     2.82 %     2.76 %     2.78 %     2.95 %
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)   62.07 %     60.86 %     60.45 %     61.88 %     56.57 %
Operating expenses / average assets annualized   2.24 %     2.32 %     2.19 %     2.28 %     2.10 %


(A)  Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Nine Months Ended                  
  Sept 30,     Change  
  2018     2017     $     %  
Income Statement Data:                              
Interest income $ 116,905     $ 102,288     $ 14,617       14 %
Interest expense   31,127       19,733       11,394       58 %
Net interest income   85,778       82,555       3,223       4 %
Provision for loan and lease losses   2,050       4,200       (2,150 )     -51 %
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses    83,728       78,355       5,373       7 %
Wealth management fee income   24,693       15,694       8,999       57 %
Service charges and fees   2,564       2,402       162       7 %
Bank owned life insurance   1,030       1,015       15       1 %
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking)   260       279       (19 )     -7 %
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value         34       (34 )     -100 %
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps   2,006       2,635       (629 )     -24 %
Gain on sale of SBA loans   1,359       790       569       72 %
Other income   1,465       1,172       293       25 %
Securities losses, net   (439 )           (439 )   N/A  
Total other income   32,938       24,021       8,917       37 %
Salaries and employee benefits   46,430       38,660       7,770       20 %
Premises and equipment   10,075       8,794       1,281       15 %
FDIC insurance expense   1,798       1,871       (73 )     -4 %
Other expenses   14,259       12,035       2,224       18 %
Total operating expenses   72,562       61,360       11,202       18 %
Income before income taxes   44,104       41,016       3,088       8 %
Income tax expense   10,663       14,888       (4,225 )     -28 %
Net income $ 33,441     $ 26,128     $ 7,313       28 %
                               
Total revenue (A) $ 118,716     $ 106,576     $ 12,140       11 %
Per Common Share Data:                              
Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.77     $ 1.49     $ 0.28       19 %
Earnings per share (diluted)   1.75       1.47       0.28       19 %
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   18,865,982       17,478,293       1,387,689       8 %
Diluted   19,066,986       17,753,731       1,313,255       7 %
Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)   1.04 %     0.86 %     0.18 %     20 %
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)   10.43 %     9.94 %     0.49 %     5 %
Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis)   2.75 %     2.81 %     (0.06 )%     -2 %
GAAP efficiency ratio (B)   61.12 %     57.59 %     3.53 %     6 %
Operating expenses / average assets annualized   2.25 %     2.02 %     0.23 %     11 %


﻿(A)﻿  Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.
(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
  Sept 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,
  2018     2018     2018     2017     2017
ASSETS                                    
Cash and due from banks $ 4,792     $ 4,458     $ 4,223     $ 4,415     $ 4,446
Federal funds sold   101       101       101       101       101
Interest-earning deposits   118,111       62,231       149,192       108,931       88,793
Total cash and cash equivalents   123,004       66,790       153,516       113,447       93,340
Securities available for sale   368,554       346,790       342,553       327,633       315,112
Equity security (A)   4,673       4,710       4,746            
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost   21,561       21,533       23,703       13,378       13,589
Residential mortgage (B)   562,930       567,459       567,885       577,340       605,015
Multifamily mortgage   1,289,458       1,320,251       1,366,712       1,388,958       1,441,851
Commercial mortgage   644,900       637,705       643,761       626,656       625,467
Commercial loans (B)   1,180,774       1,069,526       996,788       958,481       845,831
Consumer loans   64,478       76,509       71,580       86,277       81,671
Home equity lines of credit   59,930       55,020       64,570       67,497       68,787
Other loans   432       431       420       402       815
Total loans   3,802,902       3,726,901       3,711,716       3,705,611       3,669,437
Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses   37,293       38,066       37,696       36,440       35,915
Net loans   3,765,609       3,688,835       3,674,020       3,669,171       3,633,522
Premises and equipment   27,874       28,404       28,923       29,476       29,832
Other real estate owned   96       1,608       2,090       2,090       137
Accrued interest receivable   10,849       7,202       7,306       9,452       6,803
Bank owned life insurance   45,181       44,980       44,779       44,586       44,380
Goodwill and other intangible assets (C)   34,297       23,477       23,656       23,836       15,064
Other assets   34,011       30,845       31,202       27,478       24,553
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,435,709     $ 4,265,174     $ 4,336,494     $ 4,260,547     $ 4,176,332
                                     
LIABILITIES                                    
Deposits:                                    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 503,388     $ 527,453     $ 536,054     $ 539,304     $ 557,117
Interest-bearing demand deposits   1,148,660       1,053,004       1,089,980       1,152,483       1,144,714
Savings   116,391       120,986       126,026       119,556       121,830
Money market accounts   1,097,630       1,051,893       1,006,540       1,091,385       1,046,997
Certificates of deposit – Retail   466,791       431,679       408,621       344,652       299,493
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service   85,241       96,644       132,321       198,383       228,758
Subtotal "customer" deposits   3,418,101       3,281,659       3,299,542       3,445,763       3,398,909
IB Demand – Brokered   180,000       180,000       180,000       180,000       180,000
Certificates of deposit – Brokered   61,193       61,254       72,614       72,591       83,788
Total deposits   3,659,294       3,522,913       3,552,156       3,698,354       3,662,697
Overnight borrowings   95,190       127,350       216,000            
Federal home loan bank advances   84,000       52,898       22,898       37,898       49,898
Capital lease obligation   8,548       8,728       8,900       9,072       9,240
Subordinated debt, net   83,138       83,133       83,079       83,024       48,862
Other liabilities   51,106       33,133       31,055       28,521       25,699
TOTAL LIABILITIES   3,981,276       3,828,155       3,914,088       3,856,869       3,796,396
Shareholders' equity   454,433       437,019       422,406       403,678       379,936
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                                    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,435,709     $ 4,265,174     $ 4,336,494     $ 4,260,547     $ 4,176,332
Assets under management and / or administration at Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Private Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 6.4     $ 5.7     $ 5.6     $ 5.5     $ 4.8


(A)  Represents investment in CRA Investment Fund.  This investment was classified as an equity security and carried at market, in accordance with the adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2016-01, Financial Instruments on January 1, 2018.
(B) Includes loans held for sale at fair value and/or lower cost or market.
(C) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management and  Lassus Wherley and Associates acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017 and September 2018, respectively.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of  
  Sept 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
  2018     2018     2018     2017     2017  
Asset Quality:                                      
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $     $     $     $     $  
Nonaccrual loans   10,722       12,025       13,314       13,530       15,367  
Other real estate owned   96       1,608       2,090       2,090       137  
Total nonperforming assets $ 10,818     $ 13,633     $ 15,404     $ 15,620     $ 15,504  
                                       
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.28 %     0.32 %     0.36 %     0.37 %     0.42 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.24 %     0.32 %     0.36 %     0.37 %     0.37 %
                                       
Performing TDRs (A)(B) $ 19,334     $ 18,665     $ 7,888     $ 9,514     $ 9,658  
                                       
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing $ 2,528     $ 3,539     $ 674     $ 246     $ 589  
                                       
Classified loans $ 51,783     $ 51,216     $ 55,945     $ 41,706     $ 44,170  
                                       
Impaired loans $ 31,345     $ 30,711     $ 21,223     $ 23,065     $ 25,046  
                                       
Allowance for loan and lease losses:                                      
Beginning of period $ 38,066     $ 37,696     $ 36,440     $ 35,915     $ 35,751  
Provision for loan and lease losses   500       300       1,250       1,650       400  
Charge-offs, net   (1,273 )     70       6       (1,125 )     (236 )
End of period $ 37,293     $ 38,066     $ 37,696     $ 36,440     $ 35,915  
                                       
ALLL to nonperforming loans   347.82 %     316.56 %     283.13 %     269.33 %     233.72 %
ALLL to total loans   0.981 %     1.021 %     1.016 %     0.983 %     0.979 %
General ALLL to total loans (C)   0.961 %     0.978 %     1.006 %     0.969 %     0.956 %


(A)  Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.
(B) Amount does not include $5.5 million at September 30, 2018, $6.9 million at June 30, 2018, $8.0 million at March 31, 2018, $8.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $9.1 million at September 30, 2017 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.
(C) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
   September 30,   December 31,   September 30,  
  2018   2017   2017  
Capital Adequacy                        
Equity to total assets (A)     10.24 %     9.47 %     9.10 %
Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)     9.55 %     8.97 %     8.77 %
Book value per share (C)   $ 23.66     $ 21.68     $ 20.86  
Tangible Book Value per share (D)   $ 21.88     $ 20.40     $ 20.03  

 

   September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
  2018     2017     2017  
Regulatory Capital Holding Company                                  
Tier I leverage $ 423,124   9.80 %   $ 382,870   9.04 %   $ 365,300   8.75 %
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets   423,124   11.79       382,870   11.31       365,300   10.78  
Common equity tier I capital ratio   423,122   11.79       382,868   11.31       365,298   10.78  
  to risk-weighted assets
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets   543,555   15.15       502,334   14.84       450,078   13.28  
                                   
Regulatory Capital Bank                                  
Tier I leverage $ 489,308   11.34 %   $ 448,812   10.61 %   $ 401,988   9.63 %
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets   489,308   13.65       448,812   13.27       401,988   11.86  
Common equity tier I capital ratio   489,306   13.65       448,810   13.27       401,986   11.86  
  to risk-weighted assets
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets   526,601   14.69       485,252   14.34       437,904   12.92  


(A)  Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.
(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.
(D) Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarters Ended
  Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,
  2018   2018   2018   2017   2017
Residential loans retained $ 14,412   $ 22,217   $ 11,642   $ 20,791   $ 22,322
Residential loans sold   6,717     6,488     7,672     8,282     10,596
Total residential loans   21,129     28,705     19,314     29,073     32,918
Commercial real estate   23,950     20,780     34,385     19,090     24,870
Multifamily   12,328     4,743     21,000     5,400     85,488
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)   133,973     137,805     118,425     141,672     131,321
SBA   4,800     10,740     4,270     9,640     4,560
Wealth lines of credit (A)   6,100     11,560     19,238     14,800     15,200
Total commercial loans   181,151     185,628     197,318     190,602     261,439
Installment loans   1,634     1,036     1,350     802     1,967
Home equity lines of credit (A)   10,273     5,091     2,497     4,513     6,879
Total loans closed $ 214,187   $ 220,460   $ 220,479   $ 224,990   $ 303,203
 

 

   
   For the Nine Months Ended
  Sept 30,   Sept 30,
  2018   2017
Residential loans retained $ 48,271   $ 141,986
Residential loans sold   20,877     20,202
Total residential loans   69,148     162,188
Commercial real estate   79,115     105,017
Multifamily   38,071     211,437
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)   390,203     417,927
SBA   19,810     10,160
Wealth lines of credit (A)   36,898     37,305
Total commercial loans   564,097     781,846
Installment loans   4,020     6,188
Home equity lines of credit (A)   17,861     19,296
Total loans closed $ 655,126   $ 969,518


(A)  Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded.
(B) Includes equipment finance.
   

 

 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
         
   September 30, 2018   September 30, 2017  
  Average     Income/           Average     Income/          
  Balance     Expense     Yield   Balance     Expense     Yield  
ASSETS:                                            
Interest-earning assets:                                            
Investments:                                            
Taxable (1) $ 367,955     $ 2,385       2.59 % $ 302,669     $ 1,564       2.07 %
Tax-exempt (1) (2)   19,201       179       3.73     27,099       194       2.86  
                                             
Loans (2) (3):                                            
Mortgages   563,066       4,671       3.32     612,904       4,934       3.22  
Commercial mortgages   1,960,801       18,488       3.77     2,120,360       19,879       3.75  
Commercial   1,109,492       13,055       4.71     795,063       9,654       4.86  
Installment   72,246       674       3.73     77,616       611       3.15  
Home equity   58,082       682       4.70     67,251       653       3.88  
Other   439       11       10.02     563       11       7.82  
Total loans   3,764,126       37,581       3.99     3,673,757       35,742       3.89  
Federal funds sold   101             0.25     101             0.25  
Interest-earning deposits   95,014       418       1.76     103,103       276       1.07  
Total interest-earning assets   4,246,397       40,563       3.82 %   4,106,729       37,776       3.68 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                                            
Cash and due from banks   5,141                     4,732                  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (38,473 )                   (36,547 )                
Premises and equipment   28,216                     29,996                  
Other assets   103,422                     86,493                  
Total noninterest-earning assets   98,306                     84,674                  
Total assets $ 4,344,703                   $ 4,191,403                  
                                             
LIABILITIES:                                            
Interest-bearing deposits:                                            
Checking   1,148,921       2,644       0.92 %   1,128,112       1,487       0.53 %
Money markets   1,065,338       3,261       1.22     1,084,009       1,580       0.58  
Savings   118,996       17       0.06     120,893       16       0.05  
Certificates of deposit – retail   538,985       2,545       1.89     502,637       1,864       1.48  
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits   2,872,240       8,467       1.18     2,835,651       4,947       0.70  
Interest-bearing demand – brokered   180,000       796       1.77     180,000       737       1.64  
Certificates of deposit – brokered   61,192       394       2.58     87,095       481       2.21  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,113,432       9,657       1.24     3,102,746       6,165       0.79  
Borrowings   167,153       1,038       2.48     98,114       439       1.79  
Capital lease obligation   8,614       103       4.78     9,303       112       4.82  
Subordinated debt   83,115       1,223       5.89     48,841       783       6.41  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,372,314       12,021       1.43 %   3,259,004       7,499       0.92 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                            
Demand deposits   495,163                     538,484                  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   33,943                     25,807                  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   529,106                     564,291                  
Shareholders' equity   443,283                     368,108                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,344,703                   $ 4,191,403                  
Net interest income         $ 28,542                   $ 30,277          
Net interest spread                   2.39 %                   2.76 %
Net interest margin (4)                   2.69 %                   2.95 %

 

(1)  Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2018 and a 35 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2017.
(3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
         
   September 30, 2018   30-Jun-18  
  Average     Income/           Average     Income/        
  Balance     Expense     Yield   Balance     Expense   Yield  
ASSETS:                                          
Interest-earning assets:                                          
Investments:                                          
Taxable (1) $ 367,955     $ 2,385       2.59 % $ 361,537     $ 2,072     2.29 %
Tax-exempt (1) (2)   19,201       179       3.73     20,647       181     3.51  
                                           
Loans (2) (3):                                          
Mortgages   563,066       4,671       3.32     562,460       4,708     3.35  
Commercial mortgages   1,960,801       18,488       3.77     1,986,138       18,972     3.82  
Commercial   1,109,492       13,055       4.71     1,047,299       12,397     4.73  
Installment   72,246       674       3.73     71,933       635     3.53  
Home equity   58,082       682       4.70     62,731       685     4.37  
Other   439       11       10.02     450       11     9.78  
Total loans   3,764,126       37,581       3.99     3,731,011       37,408     4.01  
Federal funds sold   101             0.25     101           0.25  
Interest-earning deposits   95,014       418       1.76     94,770       395     1.67  
Total interest-earning assets   4,246,397       40,563       3.82 %   4,208,066       40,056     3.81 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                                          
Cash and due from banks   5,141                     4,660                
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (38,473 )                   (38,278 )              
Premises and equipment   28,216                     28,704                
Other assets   103,422                     100,385                
Total noninterest-earning assets   98,306                     95,471                
Total assets $ 4,344,703                   $ 4,303,537                
                                           
LIABILITIES:                                          
Interest-bearing deposits:                                          
Checking $ 1,148,921     $ 2,644       0.92 % $ 1,073,108     $ 1,967     0.73 %
Money markets   1,065,338       3,261       1.22     1,000,320       2,432     0.97  
Savings   118,996       17       0.06     123,490       17     0.06  
Certificates of deposit – retail   538,985       2,545       1.89     555,935       2,330     1.68  
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits   2,872,240       8,467       1.18     2,752,853       6,746     0.98  
Interest-bearing demand – brokered   180,000       796       1.77     180,000       804     1.79  
Certificates of deposit – brokered   61,192       394       2.58     63,364       399     2.52  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,113,432       9,657       1.24     2,996,217       7,949     1.06  
Borrowings   167,153       1,038       2.48     221,340       1,155     2.09  
Capital lease obligation   8,614       103       4.78     8,794       106     4.82  
Subordinated debt   83,115       1,223       5.89     83,099       1,221     5.88  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,372,314       12,021       1.43 %   3,309,450       10,431     1.26 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Demand deposits   495,163                     536,306                
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   33,943                     29,035                
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   529,106                     565,341                
Shareholders' equity   443,283                     428,746                
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,344,703                   $ 4,303,537                
Net interest income         $ 28,542                   $ 29,625        
Net interest spread                   2.39 %                 2.55 %
Net interest margin (4)                   2.69 %                 2.82 %


(1)  Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 % federal tax rate. 
(3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
   


 
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)
         
   September 30, 2018   30-Sep-17  
  Average     Income/           Average     Income/          
  Balance     Expense     Yield   Balance     Expense     Yield  
ASSETS:                                            
Interest-earning assets:                                            
Investments:                                            
Taxable (1) $ 356,453     $ 6,382       2.39 % $ 295,348     $ 4,545       2.05 %
Tax-exempt (1) (2)   21,365       558       3.48     26,453       583       2.94  
                                             
Loans (2) (3):                                            
Mortgages   566,600       14,110       3.32     582,785       14,145       3.24  
Commercial mortgages   1,986,497       55,868       3.75     2,080,740       56,265       3.61  
Commercial   1,042,609       35,938       4.60     719,354       23,301       4.32  
Commercial construction                   128       4       4.17  
Installment   75,279       1,979       3.51     72,829       1,666       3.05  
Home equity   61,964       2,028       4.36     67,061       1,822       3.62  
Other   448       34       10.12     520       34       8.72  
Total loans   3,733,397       109,957       3.93     3,523,417       97,237       3.68  
Federal funds sold   101             0.25     101             0.25  
Interest-earning deposits   96,402       1,170       1.62     112,221       716       0.85  
Total interest-earning assets   4,207,718       118,067       3.74 %   3,957,540       103,081       3.47 %
Noninterest-earning assets:                                            
Cash and due from banks   4,831                     10,297                  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (37,947 )                   (34,655 )                
Premises and equipment   28,722                     30,139                  
Other assets   100,867                     78,938                  
Total noninterest-earning assets   96,473                     84,719                  
Total assets $ 4,304,191                   $ 4,042,259                  
                                             
LIABILITIES:                                            
Interest-bearing deposits:                                            
Checking $ 1,121,748     $ 6,369       0.76 % $ 1,078,015     $ 3,448       0.43 %
Money markets   1,033,313       7,639       0.99     1,067,942       3,718       0.46  
Savings   121,176       49       0.05     120,939       49       0.05  
Certificates of deposit – retail   550,101       7,024       1.70     469,867       5,084       1.44  
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits   2,826,338       21,081       0.99     2,736,763       12,299       0.60  
Interest-bearing demand – brokered   180,000       2,280       1.69     180,000       2,183       1.62  
Certificates of deposit – brokered   65,677       1,222       2.48     91,158       1,465       2.14  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,072,015       24,583       1.07     3,007,921       15,947       0.71  
Borrowings   158,612       2,563       2.15     78,704       1,096       1.86  
Capital lease obligation   8,789       316       4.79     9,456       341       4.81  
Subordinated debt   83,086       3,665       5.88     48,809       2,349       6.42  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,322,502       31,127       1.25 %   3,144,890       19,733       0.84 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                            
Demand deposits   523,620                     524,805                  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   30,533                     22,262                  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   554,153                     547,067                  
Shareholders' equity   427,536                     350,302                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,304,191                   $ 4,042,259                  
Net interest income         $ 86,940                   $ 83,348          
Net interest spread                   2.49 %                   2.63 %
Net interest margin (4)                   2.75 %                   2.81 %


(1)  Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2018 and a 35 % federal tax rate at September 30, 2017.
(3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.
   

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts.  We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively.  We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.  We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue.  We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios.  Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.  As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies.  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

   Three Months Ended  
  Sept 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2018     2018     2018     2017     2017  
Shareholders' equity $ 454,433     $ 437,019     $ 422,406     $ 403,678     $ 379,936  
Less:  Intangible assets, net   34,297       23,477       23,656       23,836       15,064  
Tangible equity   420,136       413,542       398,750       379,842       364,872  
                                       
Period end shares outstanding   19,203,727       19,007,312       18,921,114       18,619,634       18,214,759  
Tangible book value per share $ 21.88     $ 21.76     $ 21.07     $ 20.40     $ 20.03  
Book value per share   23.66       22.99       22.32       21.68       20.86  
                                       
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                                      
Total assets $ 4,435,709     $ 4,265,174     $ 4,336,494     $ 4,260,547     $ 4,176,332  
Less: Intangible assets, net   34,297       23,477       23,656       23,836       15,064  
Tangible assets   4,401,412       4,241,697       4,312,838       4,236,711       4,161,268  
Tangible equity to tangible assets   9.55 %     9.75 %     9.25 %     8.97 %     8.77 %
Equity to assets   10.24 %     10.25 %     9.74 %     9.47 %     9.10 %
 
   Three Months Ended  
  Sept 30,     June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept 30,  
Efficiency Ratio 2018     2018     2018     2017     2017  
Net interest income $ 28,142     $ 29,243     $ 28,393     $ 28,586     $ 29,992  
Total other income   10,983       11,740       10,215       10,606       8,831  
Less:  Gain on loans held for sale                                      
at lower of cost or fair value                     (378 )     (34 )
Add:  Securities losses, net   325       36       78              
Total recurring revenue   39,450       41,019       38,686       38,814       38,789  
                                       
Operating expenses   24,284       24,941       23,337       24,251       21,961  
Less: ORE provision   28       204                    
Total operating expense   24,256       24,737       23,337       24,251       21,961  
                                       
Efficiency ratio   61.49 %     60.31 %     60.32 %     62.48 %     56.62 %
                                       

 

     
   For the Nine Months Ended  
  Sept 30,     Sept 30,  
Efficiency Ratio 2018     2017  
Net interest income $ 85,778     $ 82,555  
Total other income   32,938       24,021  
Less:  Gain on loans held for sale              
at lower of cost or fair value         (34 )
Add:  Securities losses, net   439        
Total recurring revenue   119,155       106,542  
               
Operating expenses   72,562       61,360  
Less: ORE provision   232        
Total operating expense   72,330       61,360  
               
Efficiency ratio   60.70 %     57.59 %


Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308

