Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of Freshpet, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – FRPT

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) ("Freshpet" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

In 2017, a shareholder class action complaint was filed in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of Freshpet's common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleged that Freshpet and certain of the Company's senior executive officers violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors regarding: (i) the Company's ability to expand in retail locations; (ii) difficulties producing Freshpet's baked product line; and (iii) production problems with Freshpet's shredded product line. In January 2018, the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against Freshpet and certain senior executive officers.



Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether the members of Freshpet's Board of Directors failed to properly fulfill their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above.

Current Freshpet stockholders who would like more information about their rights and potential legal options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/freshpet/ .

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com



