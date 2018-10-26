Opera Limited (OPRA) - Invitation to Third Quarter 2018 Earning Call on November 8, 2018

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) will report its third quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. The quarterly report will be posted at https://investor.opera.com .



Management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US Dial In: +1 (877) 506-7703

International Dial In: (786) 815-8450

Confirmation Code: 7632999

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera



Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera is one of the world's leading browser providers and an influential player in the field of integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. Our mission is to enable internet users around the globe to discover and access digital content and services in a fast, easy and personalized manner.