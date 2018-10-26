Diversicare to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, November 1, 2018

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Thursday, November 1, 2018, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, November 1, 2018.



To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-340-2552 (domestic) or 253-237-1159 (International), Conference ID 3335717 and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through November 8, 2018, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering Conference ID 3335717.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operated 75 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 8,456 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com .

Company Contact:

James R. McKnight, Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

615-771-7575