Clinical Genomics appoints Betsy Hanna as Chief Commercial Officer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Genomics, a leading provider of cancer diagnostic solutions including liquid biopsy tests, today announced the appointment of Betsy Hanna as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Hanna is a global healthcare and biotech leader and joins the organization with over 20 years of healthcare industry experience including strategic and product marketing, US and international sales management, and global product launch. Ms. Hanna will focus her efforts on developing and executing a global go-to-market strategy for the company's products.



"Betsy brings a tremendous amount of expertise in global and strategic product marketing that complements our team very well and will strengthen our organization. We are extremely fortunate to have an innovative leader of her caliber join Clinical Genomics," said Lawrence LaPointe, PhD, CEO of Clinical Genomics.

"Clinical Genomics has become a leader in the cancer diagnostic industry and I look forward to working with this exceptional group as we continue to execute on the organization's corporate strategy to create innovative and accessible ways to detect disease and improve patient care," added Betsy Hanna.

Ms. Hanna joins Clinical Genomics from Origin, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company where she served as the President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Origin, she held multiple positions over an eight-year period at Johnson & Johnson with her most recent position as Vice President of Global Strategic Marketing for the Vision Care Franchise where she led strategic marketing and global analytics as part of the Global Management Board. She also served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, and Vice President – Europe, Middle East and Africa for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and held senior positions at Tyco International and Bristol-Myers Squibb before her tenure at Johnson & Johnson.

Ms. Hanna received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Clinical Genomics is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through early detection of colorectal cancer. Clinical Genomics products span the full spectrum of colorectal cancer testing, including InSure® FIT™ and InSure® ONE™, fecal immunochemical tests for screening in healthy adults, to COLVERA™, a proprietary liquid biopsy test identifying circulating tumor DNA in patient's post-treatment for early detection of recurrence and residual disease. Clinical Genomics is committed to developing and delivering solutions that provide physicians and their patients with information to help guide earlier and better treatment decisions in cancer care management. Clinical Genomics continues to apply its proprietary innovation in molecular pathology to commercialize other diagnostic tools in other cancer types.

