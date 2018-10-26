Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Third Quarter of 2018 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

Sprague announces a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP ("Sprague") (NYSE:SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit ($2.67 per unit on an annualized basis) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The third quarter distribution is equal to the distribution for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, and represents an increase of 7% over the quarterly distribution of $0.6225 per unit for the third quarter of 2017.



The announced distribution will be paid on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2018.

"While I'm proud of our strong track record of consistent distribution growth, we believe it's prudent to re-evaluate the best use of capital in the current market environment," said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sprague continues to see compelling growth projects, and we expect to maintain our practice of funding these initiatives with our credit facility and internally generated cash flow."

Sprague will release its third quarter 2018 financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 and will host a conference call that day at 1 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. Those interested in hearing the discussion can access the call by dialing (866) 516-2130, and using participation code 6157579. International callers may join by dialing (678) 509-7612. The conference call may also be accessed by a webcast available on the "Investor Relations-Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on our website for one year.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Sprague Resources LP or about Sprague Resources LP's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Although Sprague believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks that may affect our business prospects and performance causing actual results to differ from those discussed in the foregoing release. Such risks and uncertainties include, by way of example and not of limitation: increased competition for our products or services; adverse weather conditions; changes in supply or demand for our products or services; nonperformance by major customers or suppliers; changes in operating conditions and costs; changes in the level of environmental remediation spending; potential equipment malfunction and unexpected capital expenditures; our ability to complete organic growth and acquisition projects; our ability to integrate acquired assets; potential labor issues; the legislative or regulatory environment; terminal construction/repair delays; political and economic conditions; and, the impact of security risks including terrorism, international hostilities and cyber-risk. These are not all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Other applicable risks and uncertainties have been described more fully in Sprague's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 14, 2018 and in the Partnership's subsequent Form 10-Q, Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Sprague undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

