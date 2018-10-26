BSNL selects Nokia for smart pole deployment across India

Press Release

Nokia to power BSNL's Smart Telecom Pole project, which provides connectivity and is integrated with smart LED lighting system, CCTV cameras, digital billboards and environmental sensors

This smart pole solution has been designed and built in India to support the smart city initiatives which promote smarter, safer and more sustainable cities

Nokia's services expertise ensures a smooth deployment and maintenance of the poles, integrated with associated digital infrastructure and a custom-designed power backup solution

26 October 2018

New Delhi, India - Nokia has been selected by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to support the transformation of India's cities through intelligent infrastructure. Nokia will supply, install, commission and maintain the Smart Telecom Poles across India in all of BSNL's telecom circles. Under the contract, Nokia will also integrate the poles with smart LED lighting systems, CCTV cameras, digital billboards and environmental sensors that provide strong revenue generation potential for the operator. The smart pole has been designed for emerging markets and built in India based on Nokia's global services expertise.

The Indian urban landscape is evolving, with government and city administrations gearing up to ensure the safety and security of citizens and provide them a better quality of life. BSNL, in line with the Indian government's Smart Cities Mission, is exploring and taking the lead to digitalize cities.

With its Smart Telecom Pole and services expertise, Nokia will help BSNL provide access to mobile connectivity and smart solutions for citizens while ensuring the poles meet the aesthetic and spatial needs in modern cities. Nokia will optimize the telecom infrastructure to provide a shared, secure and scalable platform that ensures the best use of urban resources and prepares BSNL for the needs of new technologies such as IoT and 5G.

The pole can be adapted to diverse geographical environments and climate conditions. It also houses a custom-designed power backup solution to provide continuity of services during power outages.

Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said: "We at BSNL are committed to India's socioeconomic development. Telecommunications can make a great impact on people's lives and with the new technologies and innovation, that opportunity will only grow. Nokia is already one of our key partners in deploying our network around the country, and we're delighted to be working with them on the smart pole opportunity and showcasing our capabilities for the future smart cities."

Sanjay Malik, Head of the India Market at Nokia, said: "At Nokia, we're proud to be at the forefront of driving transformation together with our customers and industry stakeholders. Our Smart Telecom Pole can help ensure urban assets and data are efficiently used while opening new revenue streams. With Nokia's deep knowledge and expertise, we have the ability to customize the solution for various use cases to meet India's smart city infrastructure requirement. By supporting BSNL's smart city initiatives with the latest solutions and services, we also help build the increasingly digitized and connected India of the future."

